Renee Clawiter, special education paraprofessional at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, has been nominated as the Minnesota Staff Member of the Year.
K-W K-6 Principal Katy Schuerman made the nomination.
Clawiter began her career with Kenyon-Wanamingo almost nine years ago. Prior to joining the district, she was at home with her children and realized the job would be a perfect fit for her and her family.
"I had been home with my kids for 10 years and this position was a good fit because it allowed me to be home when my kids were not in school," she said.
In her nomination for Staff Member of the Year, Schuerman wrote, “Renee Clawiter is an invaluable member of the K-W Elementary team. She is a special education paraprofessional with a gift for connecting with kids and forming lasting relationships. Her calm demeanor and tireless support of students help them succeed both in and out of the classroom.
"She is a team player who happily fills in wherever help is needed – anything from assuming additional recess duties to reworking her schedule so students receive the help they need. Her ability to develop rapport with all types of students makes her a versatile, valuable member of the special ed team.”