With the first grading period at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School ending Oct. 14, district staff have found ways to improve learning models and to continue moving forward through the school year.
Since grades came out Secondary Principal Matt Ryan's reported at the Oct. 26 K-W School Board meeting, staff have been looking through each individual grade as a way to determine how students are coping with the changes the district has made to follow state mandates.
Ryan said the district saw a higher number of failing grades than last year at this time.
"The differences in how the school year started has reflected in some of our achievement data," he said.
He also took time to share insight from one teacher who had a positive takeaway from the first grading period's results. As he's been discussing and continuing to analyze the current learning model with staff, Ryan said the teacher was hoping to use the midterm grades as a place to see what's working and what isn't for both students and families.
"I hope for it to be a time to adjust, moving forward and trying to help our students be as successful as they can be with how things are," said Ryan of the teacher's comments.
Another positive impact Ryan noted was the outpouring support from the community who've tuned into district events via the web. Since a limited number of spectators are allowed to watch home sporting events in-person, the district has livestreamed the events on its YouTube channel. Ryan said the alternate setting has been well received and several people are accessing it.
"It's been fun to get that going and see the energy behind the livestream," added Ryan.
Overall, Ryan said there has been a combination of big things and little things students and staff have volunteered to do in order to make the school year so far as successful as it has been. Although there have been some challenges, Ryan said he is very thankful for the students, staff and families he has worked with to make the first term go smoothly.
From the superintendent's seat
Superintendent/Elementary Principal Bryan Boysen presented two reports during the meeting, one as a superintendent and another as an elementary principal. On Oct. 23, Boysen wrote letter to K-W parents and students as a reminder of the data and information administration is using to help determine whether to use in-person or distance learning, or a combination of both.
The district remains in a phase 2 learning model, as dictated by the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health. Each Thursday, the district receives an updated 14-day COVID-19 case rate for Goodhue County. That rate, per 10,000 residents, is used to determine which learning model each school district uses. Currently, K-W is at a 16.44 case rate.
Boysen also reminded parents to screen their children for any COVID-like symptoms before sending them off to school and report any illness to the absence line. Symptoms consistent with COVID-19 include: fever greater than 100.4, new onset and/or worsening cough, difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, muscle pain, excessive fatigue, new onset of severe headache, new onset of nasal congestion or runny nose.
During the board meeting, Boysen said watching districts in K-W's conference increasing restrictions serves as another reminder that the district needs to be on guard. Overall, Boysen said he reminds everyone to mask up and be vigilant.
"We have been very fortunate not to have any close contact cases. It can happen to anybody," said Boysen. "Keep doing the good work."