While First Street improvements were completed in 2017, city engineers last year noticed settling in some areas, along with the casting on the manholes starting to stick out since the area around it has settled. After checking over the dates of the project, they found that the work is still under warranty. The contractors who completed the project have been notified and are willing to make the repairs to the settled areas in 2020. The settlements will be repaired at no cost to the city since it is considered warranty work. A total of seven locations, varying in size from about 25 feet to 93 feet long have been identified as needing repair. This project may take as long as two days to be completed once began. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
