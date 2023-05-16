With just one full week at most to go, 2023’s Minnesota legislative session has been one for the history books, with newly empowered DFL majorities in the House and Senate shifting state policy dramatically to the left — and their work is far from over.
Constitutionally required to end by Sunday at midnight, the legislative session could end even sooner if the House’s DFL majority gets its way. They’ve passed a resolution committing to complete their work by the 18th — though the Senate hasn’t made the same commitment.
Though the DFL’s majorities are slender at just one seat in the Senate and six in the House, the legislature has passed one DFL-led bill after another along party lines, including laws to protect abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, expand clean energy use and expand access to the ballot box.
Still, many of the party top priorities are coming down to the final days of session, as legislators hammer out final agreements on how to use the state’s roughly $17.5 billion budget surplus — with nearly all major decisions being made by members of the majority party.
While the House and Senate have passed similar bills, the details of large investments in affordable housing, K-12 education, and infrastructure are being worked out, along with the DFL’s signature Paid Family Leave plan.
DFLers announced on Tuesday they had reached a deal on their marijuana legalization plan, shortly after sending a hefty public safety and judiciary omnibus bill to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk. That bill passed the Senate last week and the House on Monday after controversially being amended to include two gun control provisions.
The compromise legislation includes universal background checks and a “red flag law” allowing law enforcement or a family member to ask a judge to suspend a person’s access to guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Those two provisions, like all other gun control proposals, were staunchly opposed by gun rights groups and Republican legislators. Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, expressed concerns that they would infringe on the rights of gun owners without making Minnesota safer.
“I think it will quite honestly make criminals out of law-abiding gun owners and do nothing to stop the criminals,” he said.
Tax relief
In addition to spending big, DFLers in the House and Senate have agreed to about $3 billion in targeted tax relief. Their Republican critics argue that with such a large surplus, much more sweeping tax cuts would be appropriate.
Furthermore, critics say that tax increases are packed into other DFL legislation, like the paid family leave bill. Taking that into account, many could see higher tax bills — something the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce has attacked as unsustainable and bad for business.
“There’s a lot of heavy-handed mandates and tax increases,” said Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault. “It’s very frustrating when you see more spending and not a dime going back to the taxpayers.”
Daniels serves as the House Republican lead on the Children and Families Committee and was chosen to serve as a minority voice on the conference committee piecing together an early childhood education finance bill.
Released on Friday, the final version of the bill will cost roughly $300 million, with $252 million going toward Early Learning Scholarships, meant to help children from low income families attend early childhood education programs.
Daniels lamented that the proposal will lead the Department of Education to spend lavishly on administration, hiring dozens of new staff members. Likewise, he said that about 65 separate mandates included in the DFL’s education bill would weigh heavily on district budgets.
Republicans repeatedly objected to the agreement in part because they said that Daniels and the other Republican on the Conference Committee were not effectively allowed to fully participate in the committee’s decision making.
Daniels said many of the DFL’s Conference Committees avoided this issue by simply not including any Republican representation at all.
Party-line infrastructure
On the issue of infrastructure, Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said that it’s DFL-backed projects that are moving forward.
“The bonding bill is completely party line — there’s not one Republican project on the agenda,” he said. “They are going to do one-party control across Minnesota and eliminate 49% of the people’s voices.”
Requiring a three-fifths vote to approve if it includes borrowing, the bonding bill has traditionally been one source of leverage available to the minority party. Legislators from both parties agree that billions in infrastructure upgrades are needed across the state.
While enough Republicans voted for a proposed $1.7 billion bonding bill to get it through the House, Senate Republicans blocked it in hopes of securing big tax cuts. However, DFLers instead focused on funding education, affordable housing, public safety and other priorities.
After negotiations between the two parties fell apart, the DFL announced a $1.3 billion cash-only bonding bill, which will need only majority support to pass. That bill at first included just $3.5 million to pay for Wastewater Treatment Facility improvements in Owatonna, which was later increased to $11 million.
Also included in that bill is $1.75 million to help acquire land for, design and construct a stretch of the Mill Towns Trail from Northfield to Waterford Township. The state has steadily chipped away at purchasing land for the trail, the Northfield to Waterford portion as a final gap.
Both amounts are much smaller than what Reps. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, and Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, had hoped to secure.
Other area projects, such as Petersburg’s ask for $4 million to construct a water tower in Waseca, and bills offered by Jasinski to provide $4 million for Medford to connect to Owatonna’s Water Treatment facility and provide $1.5 million for water infrastructure improvements in Morristown, were not included in the proposed cash-only bonding bill.
Because the cash-only bill will need to be paid through surplus dollars, Petersburg said it’s expected that the bill will be smaller. However, he’s raised concerns that if the Owatonna project isn’t included in a bonding bill this year, the opportunity to fund it with state dollars will pass.
Transportation
As the lead Republicans on the House and Senate Transportation Committees respectively, Petersburg and Jasinski have been doing their best to shape the transportation omnibus package, encouraging the DFL majorities to adopt language more to their liking.
One area of potential victory for the local legislators could be involve driver’s education. Jasinski and Petersburg have advocated for legislation that would allow driver’s ed students to take online classes, and that provision was included in the Senate Transportation bill.
Those kinds of small legislative victories are what local Republican legislators are looking to settle for as the session ticks down. For example, Jasinski is still hoping to secure funding to help communities with under 5,000 people make crucial road repairs.
For Sen. Bill Lieske, R-Lonsdale, a trimmed down version of the bipartisan cottage foods bill he has worked on looks likely to make it into law, along with legislation allowing for a lower speed limit along Highway 19 outside of Lonsdale.
Miscellaneous
Daniels also has a major bipartisan victory to celebrate. As the father of a deaf child and representative of the city home to Minnesota’s Academies for the Blind and Deaf, he has become well known at the capitol for championing disability rights.
Over the last several legislative sessions, Daniels has introduced legislation requiring TVs in public spaces to include closed captioning, only to watch it fall short. The legislation finally passed this week.
As vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee, Pursell was particularly pleased the Agriculture Omnibus Bill will create a grain indemnity fund to protect grain farmers in the event that the purchaser of their crops goes belly up — a measure that she said would provide crucial security for farmers across the state.