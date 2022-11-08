Holden Lutheran Church honored the entirety of Christian saints, known and unknown, on Sunday with a special dinner.
The All Saints Dinner has been held at Holden Lutheran Church since the mid 1970s. For $20, customers purchased meals that included meatballs and gravy, Pulsa, scalloped potatoes, buttered carrots, cranberry relish, lefse, fruit soup, rommegrot and almond cookies.
This annual event helps raise funds for local, national and international mission work.
Since opening in 1856, Holden Lutheran Church has adapted through the years and so has the All Saints Dinner. Original dinners featured lutefisk, and over time modified additions to include roast beef, rommegrot, fruit soup, and now meatballs.
"It involves a lot of people in the church," Karen Davidson, co-chair of the dinner said. "We had 60 people working over the last month."
The menu isn't the only thing that has changed through the years. The pandemic canceled many events in 2020, including the All Saints Dinner. Last year, food was served only to-go. Dining in returned this year, along with a to-go option.
Davidson said turnout for to-go and dine-in was just about split evenly. A total of 300 people had meals from Holden Lutheran Church on Sunday. Their biggest order was 16 total meals.
The church allowed for reservations to be made three weeks in advance. Still, about 80 people showed up on Sunday without a reservation and still received meals.
But 300 customers is down from recent years. This, along with a split in dining options, makes it difficult to determine the church's future plans for upcoming All Saints Dinner.
"It's something we have to talk about," Davidson said. "There is interest in having both to-go and dine-in. With it being hunting season, some guests even have a meal to-go while out hunting."
While some things change, some things stay the same. According to Davidson, there are members of the church who have passed down recipes from generation to generation. In some instances, current members use recipes originally used in the mid '70s when the dinner began.
The current building has existed since 1924 but the congregation dates back to 1856. A year prior in 1855, Rev. Nils Brandt came to the area on foot from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. He was the first pastor to visit settlers in the area.
