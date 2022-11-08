Holden Lutheran Church honored the entirety of Christian saints, known and unknown, on Sunday with a special dinner.

AllSaints2.jpg

Vehicles line up to receive their All Saints Dinner meals at Holden Lutheran Church.(Photo courtesy of Kristen Bartsch) 
AllSaints4.jpg

Kari Flom (left) and Karen Davidson cook meals for the All Saints Dinner. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Bartsch)
AllSaints3.jpg

Heather Kerr awaits diners outside Holden Lutheran Church. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Bartsch) 
AllSaints6.jpg

Hungry church-goers gather at tables to enjoy their meals and a little Minnesota football in the background. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Bartsch) 
AllSaints7.jpg

Emily Davidson prepares to-go boxes for the Holden Lutheran Church All Saints Dinner on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Bartsch) 
AllSaints.jpg

Workers including Terra Haugen (left front) and Deb Quam (right front) prepare meals for the All Saints Dinner. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Bartsch)
AllSaints9.jpg

The kitchen at Holden Lutheran Church was busy Sunday as a chain of workers ensure the meals get completed. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Bartsch) 

Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128. 

Tags

Load comments