Fifty years ago, the Kenyon High School Class of 1972 threw a going away party for American Field Service (AFS) student Toshiaki "Tosh" Yoshida at Holden Park.
On Saturday, Yoshida traveled from Japan to Holden Park to join his graduating class in celebrating their 50th reunion.
He flew in to Chicago on Wednesday, and landed in Minnesota Thursday. Plans on Friday included traveling to Lake City for a cruise down the Mississippi before plenty of catching up with classmates, their spouses and teachers Saturday.
Sunday's adventures took Yoshida and a few others to the cities to meet with a close classmates of Tosh'sn.
Fellow classmate Deb Aase said Yoshida was "very" well-liked, and is recognized by many. She, like many others, was happy to see him return back to Kenyon.
"We had such a good year with him, it's so neat he comes back, and wants to come back," Aase said. "We think it's so awesome he came all this way for the reunion."
He said he wanted to make the trip for the milestone anniversary because he's not sure when he might be able to come back next.
Yoshida made the decision to be a foreign exchange student because he wanted to expose himself to different cultures while at a young age. Even 50 years ago, the United States was a "huge" country, Tosh said, in terms of both size and economic power.
From August 1971 to July 1972, Yoshida lived with Leonard and Jay Underdahl, and their son Guy.
He was involved in track, basketball and choir. Yoshida recalls competing in the state tournament for the long jump, and earning a school record.
"Playing basketball, and running and jumping on the track team was a good experience," Yoshida reminisced on Thursday.
Yoshida said he wished he could've tried football, but it was too late in the season for him to join the team by the time he came to town. He also has fond memories of participating in the FFA fishing trip during the summer, and catching some catfish.
Yoshida was a banker for the Industrial Bank of Japan, and he survived the World Trade Center bombing in New York City.
He was on the 49th floor, and remembered people's pagers going off and discussions about the plane crash. In that time, people found out about news later than they do nowadays, with internet access at people's fingertips.
With that being said, Yoshida described the escape as calm and ordered.
"It was quite a shock, I thought it was an earthquake," Yoshida said recounting the day's event.
He returned back to Japan about 6 months after the memorable day in American history.
Yoshida is married, with three kids and nine grandkids. His oldest grandchild is in third grade, with the youngest 2 years old.
Retired from the banking world, Yoshida now teaches people English from his home. Some of his hobbies include traveling by train in Japan, and taking photos of the all the stations he comes across. He estimates he has collected over 1,000 different train station photos.