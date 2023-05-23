Facing an ultimatum from the state to make drastic cuts or have drastic cuts imposed on it, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board is submitting a plan to the state that could achieve the desired target of more than $1 million in budget reductions.
The unsustainability of the district’s current fiscal state has been underscored after it has been forced twice in the past year to borrow from its anticipated 2023 tax revenues to cover current expenses.
In total, the board will owe more than $1.5 million in September on tax anticipation certificates issued in August and in January. That will cost K-W tens of thousands of dollars in interest payments.
Roughly $1 million in cuts, amounting to a 12% reduction in the district’s budget, could allow the district to exit statutory operating debt by fiscal year 2026, with its unreserved fund balance reduced to less than negative 2.5% of expenditures in the most recent fiscal year.
Continuing such fiscal restraint could allow K-W to achieve a positive fund balance in fiscal year 2027 and reach its goal of a 6% fund balance by Fiscal Year 2030, even without additional revenue beyond the operating referendum passed in 2021.
Those projections don't include a boost in state funding expected to come following the Legislature’s recently passed education omnibus bill.
While the board as a whole put the dire fiscal situation somewhat on the back burner while it focused on finding a suitable replacement for outgoing Superintendent Bryan Boysen, the district’s Finance Committee was hard at work developing a budget reduction plan.
Seeking to minimize the effect of the cuts on academic achievement, the committee has sought feedback from staff and the community at large. Some of the potential savings were already clear even before the release of the latest budget reduction plan.
In February, the board passed a plan to reduce its transportation expenditures, which had been repeatedly flagged as an area of unexpectedly high expenses, even when accounting for how expansive the district is at 221 square miles.
The District’s Transportation Committee said that reducing the number of bus lines from 11 to seven would save $35,000 just during the remainder of the current school year and six figures in the upcoming year, while increasing ride times by 15 to 20 minutes.
The district’s Personnel Committee also negotiated additional savings into its new contract with incoming Superintendent Beth Giese. While the board ultimately decided to hire Giese full time after initially offering just a part-time position, board member A.J. Lindell said the new contract will save the district about $70,000 compared to Boysen’s compensation.
In addition to those savings, the budget reduction plan includes the elimination of one full-time teaching position at both the middle school and high school levels, the elimination of two paraprofessionals, and a cut of 1.5 positions in the buildings and ground budget.
The district will also look to bring the position of activities director in-house, not replace the position of security monitor, and reduce the supplies budget by $25,000.
Now, it’s up to the Minnesota Department of Education to decide whether the proposed cuts are sufficient.
Should the state feel that more drastic measures need to be taken, it could push K-W to cut more, or it could impose its own cuts on the district. That latter possibility has motivated the Board to proactively pursue its own cuts.