The June 13 Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board’s working meeting included discussions about the activities shuttle and substitute pay.
Both items will continue to be discussed at the upcoming June 27 regular meeting.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen presented board members with ridership totals throughout the 2021-22 academic year.
From September 2021 through May 2022, there were a total of 546 riders, averaging anywhere from 1.3 to 5.2 riders per day. The school van used to transport riders holds nine children and the driver.
While looking at the spreadsheet, Boysen said the numbers varied depending on the type of activities happening at the time.
Boysen said there were days the driver had to turn away passengers. The district experienced difficulty with obtaining payment from some families.
The driver of the van is not interested in driving again this next school year.
“For discussion, we can certainly post the driver position again,” Boysen said. “Days ridership went above that magic number nine would then signal to deploy a Held bus. That individual was able to drive the bus too.”
Boysen suggested a better enforced plan of action to encourage families to sign up in a timely fashion.
When the district used a full-size bus, Boysen reminded board members it cost $100 per day.
There were just over 100 days the activity shuttle was running in the 2021-22 academic year.
Board member Debb Paquin repeated an idea thrown out last year to implement a punch card families can purchase ahead of time.
“That way the payment is done and the driver doesn’t have to take care of it,” Paquin said. “Nine is the maximum. If you want a ride, call right away in the morning.”
Board member Marilyn Syverson asked if the activity shuttle could get built back into the budget.
The board made the decision to cut the activity shuttle from the budget last June, with reassurance it would be included in future discussions. The $12,000 cut was part of $329,000 in reductions to the 2021-22 final budget.
Syverson cautioned about focusing too much on the average riders per day, as she personally didn’t find a lot of value in that.
“In March we had 18 riders one day. That is unheard of. That’s a lot of riders,” Syverson said. “You’ve got growth in this. This affects a lot of families. On any given day, this is a valuable service. I’m still a fan. These numbers don’t tell me to stop doing this.”
Addressing Syverson’s comment about the number of families that use the service, Boysen said there were a total of 45 families that participated. Of those 45 families, only 24 kept up with their payments. Boysen said the remaining 21 families had outstanding balances throughout the year.
Syverson said the outstanding balance issue should be addressed, but the 24 families who did pay shouldn’t be punished in the process. Boysen said there could be consequences implemented for those who do not pay.
Referencing the spreadsheet Boysen provided, Paquin said there were only nine days where the shuttle had more than nine riders.
“If we’re running a van, families need to make sure you call ahead to get a ride,” Paquin said. “Pre-paying is the only way you’re going to get it. I think it’s important for students and families to have some skin in the game.”
Syverson recommended adding a place on activity registration forms to mark whether or not the student will need to use the shuttle. Upfront payment also could be made at registration.
Board member A.J. Lindell asked Boysen if he could look into adding a check box on the registration forms, or a punch card component if they are unable to add to the forms. Lindell also requested building an estimate of what it would look like to have the shuttle built into the budget. Boysen agreed to both items.
Wrapping up the first discussion item, board member Kevin Anderson said he would like to see the activity shuttle continue.
“There’s people who want to participate, but if they don’t have a ride home they can’t,” Anderson said. “I just feel bad for students unable to take that opportunity.”
Substitute pay
With the severe shortage of substitutes on their radar, the board approved two separate resolutions last November. They boosted pay for teachers who gave up prep time to substitute teach and increased the substitute teacher pay.
One, set to expire June 30, gave teachers who gave up 16 periods of prep time to serve as subs an additional $200 stipend, and gave teachers who sub more than 16 periods an additional $200 stipend for every eight periods they subbed.
The board also revised the current setup for substitute pay, through June 2, for teacher subs to earn base substitute rate plus an additional $55 stipend when substituting for a full day through Teachers on Call. Teacher subs earned a base rate plus an additional $27.50 stipend when substituting for half a day though Teachers on Call.
Boysen proposed for the board to continue on with the substitute pay, and to think about increasing the pay for Teachers of Call.
”We saw benefits from this,” Boysen said of the stipends. “We saw more subs from TOC, and it made us more marketable. My recommendation is to continue this.”
Syverson asked Boysen if it will be more effective to offer more money. Boysen said many applicants called last year and said they would go to other TOCs for the higher pay.
Continuing a thought from Lindell about checking with other districts to see what they are paying, Paquin also suggested changing the salary instead of continuing to pay a stipend.
Boysen told Paquin increasing the salary could be an option to discuss.
“If you go down, we are definitely going to lose more volume from the subs,” Boysen said in support of keeping the stipends where they are at. “I don’t believe there are many districts doing that right now.”
Syverson said the discussion piece should remain as a priority. Syverson saw it as an opportunity to show appreciation to teachers and their well being.
“This is what I want to see some of the operating levy going for so we have backup,” Syverson said. “Part of retaining teachers is having something in place to make them feel secure. This is one of the priorities we should have. Teacher shortages won’t be going away.”