As Minnesota’s crucial 2022 midterm elections draw near, DFLers and Republicans are offering starkly different visions of the future, reflecting a state electorate that appears to be as deeply polarized across ideological, socioeconomic and regional lines as ever.
With neither of Minnesota’s United States Senate seats up for grabs, the marquee race on the ballot is sure to be the hotly contested governor’s race between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger, former State Sen. Scott Jensen.
Not that long ago, Walz and Jensen liked to style themselves as being on the more moderate wings of their respective parties, particularly on key social issues. In his runs for Congress, Walz was fond of touting his support from the National Rifle Association, while Jensen supported bills to legalize marijuana and crack down on anti-LGBTQ “conversion therapy.”
That moderate touch helped Walz to boost his support among Republican-trending rural voters in his old congressional seat and helped Jensen among DFL-trending suburban voters in his southwest metro Minnesota Senate seat.
Yet, in their 2022 showdown, it’s hard to find much common ground between the incumbent governor and his challenger. And regardless of which candidate wins, it’s unlikely that either candidate will be able to break through with some of the voters who used to support them but have shifted away from their party.
Greater contrast
From taxes and spending to public safety and abortion, Carleton College Professor Steven Schier noted that the two candidates are offering radically different approaches on nearly every issue of importance to Minnesota voters.
“You’ve got really stark differences right now between Jensen and Walz,” he said. “The center ground of politics has become a very lonely place.”
Schier said that polarization has dramatically increased in Minnesota politics, specifically over the last three decades. As the parties have become more ideologically polarized, the number of persuadable, “ticket splitting” voters and competitive districts has dwindled steadily.
Thirty years ago, the state’s governor was Arne Carlson, a staunchly moderate Republican. In his 1990 run for governor, Carlson knocked off incumbent DFLer Rudy Perpich by winning Ramsey and Hennepin counties, while struggling in Greater Minnesota.
Since then, the Twin Cities metro has become steadily bluer, while Greater Minnesota has become steadily redder. That shift has followed a national trend of college-educated, suburban voters shifting toward the Democrats, and working class, rural voters shifting to Republicans.
Carleton Political Science Professor Brian Harrison noted that partisan identification has become laden with cultural and identity politics. Even if voters may disagree with their party on some issues, they often see the opposing party as representing a culture alien to their way of life.
“Democrats are largely secular and urban, and Republicans are largely rural and religious,” he said. “There’s just not as much cross-pressure between them.”
Ironically, the steep increase in straight ticket voting has come, even though about 40% of Americans now identify as Independent voters, according to Gallup. Politicians in St. Paul and Washington have become ever more divided, even as the 2020 American National Election Study showed that more voters still identify as moderate than as liberal or conservative.
Lonely in the center
As one of the few DFL legislators from Greater Minnesota, Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato is one of a dwindling number of legislators who identifies himself as a moderate. Frentz said that, as voters get more information from alternative sources, like social media, the rhetoric surrounding even local races has become dramatically harsher and more inflamed.
With hardline candidates and views becoming more pervasive, Frentz said that a lot of Minnesotans closer to the middle of the political spectrum have become exasperated as they sense the state’s traditional comity and “good governance” model slipping away.
“I think it’s a feature of the American political environment that those in the middle are more frustrated than they used to be,” he said. “It tends to cause people to have more unhappiness and less confidence in the system.”
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said that, while inflammatory rhetoric on the left and right may be as loud as ever, it’s been elevated by the high stakes of the election cycle. While the parties have sharp differences in terms of core values, he said there’s still places the “mainstream” of the parties can find common ground.
“I don’t know if the mainstream (leaders) are to that point where they aren’t getting along,” he said. “Election years create inflamed rhetoric, designed to point out the extreme differences.”
Polls do seem to indicate that Republican-leaning and Democratic-leaning voters have become far more dramatically polarized in their attitude towards the other party. According to a 2020 poll from the Pew Research Center, roughly 90% of both Trump and Biden voters believed that a victory for the other candidate would cause “lasting harm” to the nation.
According to a 2018 poll from Penn State’s McCourtney Institute, just one in four Republican voters and about 4 in 10 Democrats believed that most or all of the opposing party’s voters had the country’s best interests at heart, with most instead believing the other party’s voters were ill-informed or motivated by self-interest, prejudice or other factors.
Pernicious polarization
Such hostility towards the opposing party’s voters is defined as “pernicious polarization” by political scientists Jennifer McCoy and Murat Somer. It can threaten the very foundations of democracy, since as both sides perceive the consequences of the other side taking power to be increasingly dire, more drastic measures become permissible to stop it.
So far, this pernicious polarization has made bipartisan agreement on major issues harder and harder to come by in St. Paul and Washington, even as a closely divided state and national electorate continues to elect nearly equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans.
In an analysis published earlier this year by the Carnegie Endowment for Peace, McCoy and Benjamin Press warn that the U.S. has reached dangerous levels of polarization which have often been associated with democratic decline.
According to the McCoy/Press analysis of the Varieties of Democracy dataset, which seeks to measure democratic health via a variety of factors, the U.S. has been in a state of “pernicious polarization” since 2015, after a sharp increase in polarization over the preceding decade.
McCoy and Press claim that such an extended period of such intense polarization has never been seen in a modern, advanced western democracy. In those nations where such extreme polarization has occurred, depolarization has often been an extremely challenging process.
The root causes of this polarization are hotly disputed. Carleton's Harrison argued that the polarization has been driven disproportionately by Republicans moving to the right. While he did concede that the median elected Democrat has shifted left, he says it has been by a less dramatic amount.
An analysis of House roll call votes by the Pew Research Center over the last 50 years would seem to provide some support for Harrison’s claim. While it shows that the number of true moderates in both parties has declined drastically, it also indicates that the median Republican legislator has undergone a much more dramatic overall ideological shift.
Over the last several decades, many of those Democratic representatives were replaced by staunch conservative Republicans who fought to move their party to the right. On the flip side, a Democratic party shorn of its moderate to conservative wing became more uniformly liberal.
Depolarization
With polarization rendering more and more districts as essentially one-party fiefdoms, a primary challenge is often the only way to remove an incumbent who voters may be dissatisfied with. Yet incumbents retain very strong institutional support, high name recognition and other advantages in their party’s primary.
Harrison suggested that one way to try to address polarization could be to increase the number of districts which are competitive between the two parties. In many states, incumbent legislators have sought to reduce the number of truly competitive districts to a minimum.
Yet Minnesota hasn’t undergone a strictly partisan redistricting process for decades, due to the state’s penchant for electing divided governments. Even with court drawn maps designed to be neutral, the number of competitive districts has declined drastically, with this year’s battle for the Legislature expected to be decided by just a handful of competitive districts.
“There’s just way more districts than there used to be that are heavily dominated by one party or another,” Sen. Frentz said.