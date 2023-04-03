last supper 3.jpg

Recreating “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci, from left, Bartholomew (Brian Bauer), James the Less (Doug Spike), Andrew (Alan Meyer), Peter (Jay Kindseth), Judas (Gordie Wiegrefe), John (Paul Meyer), Thomas (John Brandenburg), James (Craig Mueller), Philip (Don Meese), Matthew (Keith Keller), Thaddeus (Kyle Keller) and Simon (Brian Little). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Those sitting in the pews at St. John’s United Church of Christ await “The Drama of the da Vinci Painting of the Lord’s Supper” on Sunday night. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Craig Keller plays the organ as Sunday night’s attendees of “The Drama of the da Vinci Painting of the Lord’s Supper” file into the sanctuary of St. John’s United Church of Christ. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

April 7, 1963, Palm Sunday, as the sunset gradually disappeared behind the horizon and the stained-glass windows' colorful beams of lights danced their way out of the sanctuary, the voice of the Rev. Walter Rasche pierced the silence of St. John's United Church of Christ.

After the show, the audience gathered in the dining area of St. John’s United Church of Christ to visit and drink coffee. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Most disciples are in disbelief, having just heard one of them would betray Jesus. Judas, played by Gordie Wiegrefe, pulls away from the center chair, which Jesus would sit in. From back to front, James the Less (Doug Spike), Andrew (Alan Meyer), Peter (Jay Kindseth), Judas (Gordie Wiegrefe), John (Paul Meyer), Thomas (John Brandenburg). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Bartholomew (Brian Bauer), James the Less (Doug Spike), Andrew(Alan Meyer), Peter (Jay Kindseth), Judas (Gordie Wiegrefe), John (Paul Meyer), Thomas (John Brandenburg), James (Craig Mueller), Philip (Don Meese), Matthew (Keith Keller), Thaddeus (Kyle Keller) and Simon (Brian Little). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A painting and a rug, both depicting recreations of “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci, stand in the foyer of St. John’s United Church of Christ on Sunday night. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

