On Monday night, family, friends, students, and staff congregated in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School auditorium to witness the school’s 2022 Homecoming coronation. The stage was adorned with roses and lights, set for the 20 high school students participating in the royal court.
Candidates from each grade were voted and selected by their peers. The formal gathering hosted a court dressed to the nines in brightly colored dresses and dark suits.
The 2021 Kenyon-Wanamingo Homecoming king and queen, John Smith and Stella Rechtzigel, returned to the stage in their crowns and capes to pass the torch to Alex Lee and Emma Paulson, who were crowned the 2022 Homecoming king and queen.
The 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Homecoming Court included participants from each class:
• 9th Grade: Emilie Jarvis and Derek Syverson
• 10th Grade: Emma Johnson and Noah Wallaker
• 11th Grade: Kya Schmitt and Aidan Lindell
• Foreign Exchange Student and Attendant: Ivette Mendoza and Ramon Jetke (Germany)
• King Candidates: Brady Bauer, Louis Breimhurst, Joel Helland, Jaedin Johnson, Alex Lee, Cal Luebke
The two MCs, Josie Flom and Rachel Ryan, kept the coronation moving. Together, they announced each pair of candidates who submitted personal facts about themselves prior to the ceremony. Such facts included charming, yet mildly embarrassing memories, aspirations, and what each candidate sees his or her partner doing in the near future. Many candidates were asked who they would trade places with for a day if they had the option. Answers varied from Elon Musk to Aaron Rodgers.
After the procession, Kenyon-Wanamingo athletic programs were invited to speak briefly about the school and their teams.
Captain Madison Stenbakken was first, having introduced the school’s cheerleading squad and speaking in place of the squad’s coach who wasn’t able to attend. The cheerleading squad was followed by Coach Jake Wieme who brought on stage all 9th-12th grade football players in the auditorium. After coach Wieme, volleyball coach Tracy Erlandson introduced the school’s 2022 volleyball team. Similar to the football team, many participants in the court also stood on stage with the volleyball team. Grace Vierling and Tate Miller represented the school’s cross country team.
Stella Rechtzigel removed John Smith’s crown and placed it squarely on Alex Lee’s head. Smith did the same, taking the crown from Rechtzigel and giving it to Paulson. Lee and Paulson read their proclamation together and remained on stage with the rest of the court for pictures following the ceremony.
