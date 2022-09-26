2022KenyonHomecomingCourt

The 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Homecoming court gets together for a photo after coronation. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

On Monday night, family, friends, students, and staff congregated in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School auditorium to witness the school’s 2022 Homecoming coronation. The stage was adorned with roses and lights, set for the 20 high school students participating in the royal court.

The 2021 Kenyon-Wanamingo Homecoming king and queen, Stella Rechtzigel and John Smith, welcome candidates Emilie Jarvis and Derek Syverson to the stage.
The 2021 Kenyon-Wanamingo Homecoming queen, Stella Rechtzigel crowns Alex Lee the 2022 Homecoming king. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
The 2021 Homecoming king, John Smith, crowns Emma Paulson the 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Homecoming queen. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
The 2022 Homecoming king and queen, Emma Paulson and Alex Lee, pose for a photo after the coronation.
Josie Flom and Rachel Ryan MC the 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Homecoming court prior to the candidates’ entrances.
Captain Madison Stenbakken (podium) speaks for the Kenyon-Wanamingo cheerleading squad before the crowning ceremony.
Many 9th-12th grade Kenyon-Wanamingo football players announce their names on stage after an introduction from Jake Wieme.
(Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.

