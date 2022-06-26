Lilly Richards may have only been playing the guitar for 1.5 years, but she has already achieved some notable accomplishments.
The 10-year-old guitarist, daughter of Cap and Emily Richards of Kenyon, first began lessons with her aunt Jeani and cousin Chris until they moved out of the area. She now is learning from local longtime musician Ron Kadrlik.
The Kenyon resident and New Prague native has presented Lilly with several opportunities to perform with him and the two bands he is a part of: the Trouba Troubadours and Mitchell Hall & the Tennessee Trio.
"Ron has really taken on a nurturing role in Lilly's growth," Emily said. "We really appreciate how he's incorporated her in so many things."
Lilly has performed with the Troubadours during Fox 9's Town Ball Tour visit at the Veseli Ballpark on May 26 and on KCHK radio's Live Musician Friday show on New Year's Eve.
Live Musician Friday is a special feature where a musicians gather to play songs live on the radio. KCHK, which broadcasts in New Prague, has a mixed format, including classic country music, but is best known for its polka programming.
"I could tell she was ready for it," Kadrlik said of the moments leading up to asking Lilly if she wanted to play with him on KCHK. "I asked her, and she didn't even flinch. She was ready to go."
In February, Lilly also had the opportunity to perform the "Ring of Fire" with the Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio during the Johnny Cash Birthday Bash at the Grand Event Center in Northfield.
Other performances have taken place at Lacey's Kitchen & Cocktails in Kenyon, and her first paid gig was at a local retirement party. Lilly also looks forward to playing a few songs with the band at the Rice County Fair next month.
"She's just fearless," Kadrlik said. "She has a combination of talent and she puts in the work. It's a pretty good recipe."
Prior to her first performance with the band, Lilly recalled being a little nervous. Well before the performances took place, Emily said Kadrlik scheduled extra practices to make sure Lilly was prepared.
Lilly credits her musical inspiration to her aunt, who would always bring her guitar and additional musical instruments for her and her brother to family gatherings. Her aunt also taught her father guitar lessons, and the two of them would have jam sessions together.
When asked what her favorite part about playing guitar is, Lilly had a hard time narrowing it down to just one thing.
"I like everything about it," she said.
Though she has many favorite songs, Lilly said she is a big Miranda Lambert fan and looks forward to playing "The House that Built Me," one day.
Playing the guitar, Lilly said, can be challenging at times. Though when it comes to learning new songs and notes, Emily said Lilly is a pretty quick learner.
Emily described past situations where Kadrlik would tell Lilly what notes are in the song, and began playing it. From there, Lilly was able to pick up on the notes right away, and join in playing.
Kadrik said Emily has a unique ability to learn melodies by watching his hand movements.
Emily said Lilly was able to start playing with Kadrick's band during a jam session because of how quickly she was able to interpret the music.
"She's definitely ahead of the curve," Kadrlik added. "She has a wonderful family, and her parents are so supportive. That all makes a difference, too."
Thinking back to Lilly's first lesson, Emily recalled a fun memory.
"Ron didn't know Lilly had any base knowledge of guitars, and when the lesson was finished, he walked out and said, 'This will be fun,' with a huge smile on his face," Emily said.
Looking ahead, Lilly said she has plans to continue playing the guitar and learn to sing along with the music.
When she was younger, Lilly created her own lyric book. Emily said she has been writing songs, but is too shy to share them at this point. So far, she has only shared them with her parents and brother Hank.
To other young musicians like her, Lilly encourages them to "never give up."