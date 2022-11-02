According to Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board, Superintendent Bryan Boysen’s performance is improving, and he is making progress in achieving key goals. Yet the board is hoping to see continued improvement out of the veteran educator, as he enters year three in his position.
Boysen, who simultaneously serves as superintendent of the district and principal of the elementary school in Wanamingo, has been with K-W since 2020. Prior to that, he served in a similar dual role at Lyle Public Schools, serving a small rural community along the Minnesota-Iowa border.
Boysen was the board’s choice to replace Jeff Pesta, who resigned after four years with the district. Pesta would go on to serve as interim superintendent in Hastings before settling into a permanent superintendent job at Deer River Public Schools in northern Minnesota.
Having recently obtained a PhD from Winona State University, Boysen was considered, though ultimately not selected, to serve as superintendent by several larger districts earlier this year, including in Albert Lea, Mason City and Faribault.
The board conducted its evaluation of Boysen in a closed meeting earlier this month and published it as a joint statement as part of Monday’s meeting. Evaluating Boysen’s performance in 10 separate areas, it found his performance wanting in all.
The board’s overall assessment of Boysen’s performance was similar to the one issued earlier this year. However, the board’s comments were far more complimentary than one might expect given that top line, offering numerous plaudits and a sense of clear improvement.
The board said that Boysen has done a better job in keeping the School Board informed on the programs, practices and policies taking place under his watch. It also complimented him for showing up to more school events and being a more active presence in the community.
In other areas, the board indicated that it hopes to see more plans coming from Boysen. In particular, its statement called for the superintendent to provide it with a clearer picture of the district’s finances and additional commitment to long-term and strategic planning.
Having been asked to lead a school district, with which he was previously unfamiliar through the COVID-19 pandemic, Boysen says he has worked hard to fulfill his responsibilities, learning and growing on the job.
That has included keeping academic achievement as strong as possible at a time when students across the country are suffering from learning loss, and keeping the district’s finances as stable as possible at a time when districts across the state are facing fiscal challenges.
Even though board members want to see further growth and a clearer vision from their superintendent, they said that the evidence of that hard work had manifested itself in continued improvement.
“Overall, the board was pleased that Mr. Boysen has shown performance improvements in all areas of evaluation,” the board wrote. “The board still has expectations of continued improvement to get to a status meeting or exceeding expectations.”
