The newly elected representative for Minnesota's First Congressional District will return to D.C. next year.
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad (R) was chosen by voters to continue representing southern Minnesota in Congress. Finstad overcame democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger with 54% of the vote, compared to Ettinger's 42%.
Ettinger formally conceded to his opponent just before midnight on Election Day.
“The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken," Ettinger said, congratulating Finstad. "Though I had hoped to celebrate different news, there is plenty for which to be hopeful. Tens of thousands of voters came out today to vote for a common-sense, moderate approach to representation. While that message did not carry us to victory, I believe that the voters of this district want an approach to governance that represents everyone in the district, not just one party or the other. I am honored and grateful to every single person who supported my campaign, voted for me, and took the time to listen to my message.”
There was no public statement from Finstad at this time.
Finstad was first elected to the CD1 seat after the August special election, which determined who would fill the spot left vacant by late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. During the special election, Finstad secured 60,261 votes (51%), while Ettinger took a total of 55,341 votes (47%).
Turnout for the midterm election was significantly higher, as reflected in Finstad's 157,976 votes and Ettinger's 123,765.
