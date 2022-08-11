The Goodhue County Extension Committee has selected Zumbroview Farms, LLC as the Goodhue County 2022 Farm Family of the Year.
Mike Veiseth is the fourth generation of the Veiseth family to farm the land in Goodhue County, just outside of Zumbrota.
Mike and his brother, Dennis, partnered 30 years ago to continue operating the family farm. The farm has always been a dairy farm with other species mixed in at various times in the early years. Over the past three decades, Mike and Dennis made various changes and improvements to the operation.
Currently, the family milks about 80 cows in a swing-ten parlor that was built in 2014. The Veiseths use conservation practices including contour strips and grass waterways. The farm’s 400 acres produce corn, corn silage and alfalfa. A small beef herd of 30 head is also part of the family’s business.
The family aspect of running a farm has always been important to the Veiseths. In the past, Mike’s nephews have all worked on the farm and currently Mike’s daughters assist.
Mike is the owner/operator of the farm; his wife, Casey, is a speech pathologist and chief household manager. Mike and Casey have three daughters. Kjersten is a recent University of Minnesota graduate and is employed by Ag Partners in Plainview. Liv will be attending the University of Minnesota this fall majoring in environmental sciences, and Liesl attends Goodhue schools.
Mike and Casey serve on the Goodhue County American Dairy Association board where Mike has been the chair for the past six years. The family has been active in the Goodhue County 4-H program for 17 years. The family is heavily involved in their church and supporting their local school. Mike works as the statistician for the Goodhue Wildcats football team.
The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over 30 years and honors farm families and agricultural businesses from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities.
The University of Minnesota Extension, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, the College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station along with Farmfest are sponsors of the award.
Zumbroview Farms, LLC was honored during the Aug. 11 County Commissioners at the Goodhue County Fair.
