The Zumbrota Community Band hosts its 8th bi-annual Community Band Festival on Sunday, June 26 at East Park , Zumbrota.

Five bands from southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities will be playing concerts starting at 11 a.m. and ending with a massed band at 4 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a day of wonderful music in the park. This is a free event brought to you by the Zumbrota Trust and the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Tags

Load comments