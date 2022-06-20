...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Youth tractor, farm safety training offered July 14-15
University of Minnesota Extension offers a Youth Tractor and Farm Safety Certification, a youth tractor and farm safety certification program that provides youth who are 14 years and older the opportunity to learn about safe equipment operation and general farm safety.
This program is offered in a hybrid model, with an online learning component followed by hands-on activities and training. In-person training days are scheduled for July 14-15 at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds, 44279 County 6 Blvd., Zumbrota.
Once registered, enrolled students work through the online modules at their own pace. The online modules take 6-8 hours total to complete. After completing their online learning, students will take a written exam and complete in-person training. The mandatory in-person training includes additional education and demonstration of various farm safety topics, practice time working with the equipment, and the driver skills test. The two in-person days will run for approximately 6-7 hours each day. The curriculum for this course has been adapted to Minnesota laws and online learning with permission from Penn State Extension’s National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program.
Students who complete this program will receive a U.S. Department of Labor certificate of training. This certificate is required for youth ages 14 and 15 years old who wish to work with equipment with over 20 horsepower, anywhere other than their family farm.
The cost to take this course is $40 per student, which includes all materials and meals on training days. Scholarships are available to ensure all students who want to complete the training can do so. Additional dates and locations, more information, and registration can be found at z.umn.edu/TractorSafety. If you have any questions, please contact Aly Kloeckner at schw1348@umn.edu or 651-385-3100.
Also note: registration for each location closes 5 days prior to the event. No refunds will be issued for cancellations requested after registration closes. Cancellations prior to close of registration will be fully refunded.