Youth Coding League
A new extra-curricular activity for K-W fifth-through-eighth graders is being offered this fall called the Youth Coding League (YCL).
YCL is a team-based program similar to youth sports with individualized points, team points, and rankings. Students gain social and intellectual confidence while participating in these teams. YCL is an introduction to the digital workplace of the future.
K-W Coding League Coach Laura McAnally explained that the Youth Coding League is a competitive club with participants across the country. It uses a complete coding curriculum from Google with incorporated projects in each week’s sprint. Sprint topics include Fashion and Design, Game Design, Music and Sound, Friends, Storytelling, Sports, and Art.
Students watch videos and then use the program Scratch to develop mini computer programs, thus practicing how to build computer code for an end purpose. For example, 5th and 6th-grade students need to create a DJ that plays and controls music notes this week. Seventh and 8th graders are working on a texting story - creating a future conversation that happens in a text.
McAnally said, “We meet on Monday after school until 5 p.m. for students to complete all or most of their projects. But coders have until 5 p.m. Friday to finish their lessons, reflections, and projects. Real-life coders score each week’s sprint, and the teams and individuals get ranked.”
The 5th and 6th-grade team is tied for 36th out of 61 teams. Abel Eggert is the team’s top individual point scorer, followed by Blane Helgeson. Fifth graders on the team are Abel Eggert, Hayden Brown, and Landon Jarvis. Sixth graders include Sadie Schmitz, Blane Helgeson, Brady Christensen, Tristan Carel, Sylvia Hedeen, Sydney Trapp, and Grace Allen.
The seventh and eighth-grade team is ranked 21 out of 32 nationally. Individual leaders on the team are Anthony Torres, Daltyn Breyer, and Logan Jarvis. Other team members are Corbin Dressel, Kaleb Trump, and Devin Madison
Dale Church Fall Festival
Sunday, Oct. 23, the Dale Lutheran Church members are hosting a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The lunch menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, pie, and beverages. Take-out meals are available by calling Helen at (507)789-6229 or Sharon at 507-838-8572.
The Fall Festival includes a bake sale, fresh produce for sale, and a quilt raffle.
All proceeds from the festival will go to benefit the Dale Church ministry. Dale is located six miles east of Kenyon on County Road 12.
Coaches
After completing her collegiate volleyball career, K-W alumnus Hannah Fisher is on the South St. Paul High School volleyball coaching staff as a varsity assistant coach and junior varsity coach. The 2022 spring graduate of North Central University in Minneapolis played right-side hitter and outside hitter and finished her career as a libero. She holds the school record for career service aces. Fisher has five club seasons of experience as a coach working with athletes of different ages and skill levels.
K-W High School math teacher Scott Van Epps is the offensive line coach for the Carleton Knights football team of the MIAC. The Knight’s 6-0 record this season includes a 26-7 win over crosstown rival St. Olaf.
In August 2022, Mara Quam joined the Winona State University volleyball coaching staff. Quam played five seasons in the Minnesota State Mankato volleyball program finishing her career as the libero. During her career at Mankato, she was recognized two times as an All-NSIC performer.
Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl team recently had its first competition with a young team mainly composed of sixth graders.
Coach Darin Walling said, “It was a tough day for the team as they went against multiple AA schools. The Knights are an A school.”
He told the team members the idea was to have fun and see what they needed to learn in their classes to improve for future meets.
Gordy Kosfeld
On Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2022, Gordy Kosfeld will be a member of the 2022 class inducted into the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame.
In 1987, Kosfeld came to KDHL to serve as news and program director, and in 2002 became the sports director. During the last 35 years, he has called countless baseball, basketball, football, and volleyball games of high school teams in the KDHL listening area.
On Friday’s AM Minnesota program on KDHL, he said he also announced the University of Minnesota volleyball games for a few years.
When asked about calling wrestling matches, he admitted that he had done them, but his knowledge of wrestling is not very good.
Gordy is a familiar face at activities in Kenyon and K-W schools. His knowledge of local teams makes his play-by-play of games unique. He can make young high school athletes feel special when he interviews for the radio broadcast.
Gordy Kosfeld is a deserving recipient to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for constantly promoting local high school and college sports.