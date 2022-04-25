Traditionally the World Day Prayer takes place on the first Friday in March each year. Like many other events over the past 2.5 years, this year’s World Day of Prayer was postponed until the month of May.
On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Kenyon area churches will meet at the Kenyon United Methodist Church, 429 4th St., Kenyon to continue this meaningful prayer service tradition.
Led by women of the area churches, the ecumenical program is entitled “ I Know the Plans I Have for You” based on scripture from Jeremiah 29: 1-14. There is an emphasis on women from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and their struggles and joys as they strive to survive in the face of poverty, fear and isolation.
Since the first World Day of Prayer worship service, celebrated worldwide in 1927 and in the Kenyon area since 1943, offerings have been collected.
One half of this year’s local World Day of Prayer offering will be designated to support the projects of the World Day of Prayer national committee.
The other one half will support Ukraine Relief. Attendees are encouraged to bring paper products to support the local All Seasons Food Shelf.
Guest speaker Mary Hagen will give a brief overview of a recent trip to the British Isles. Everyone is welcome at the worship service. The 10:30 a.m. program will be followed by a salad luncheon, to which all are invited.