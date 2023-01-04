Winter sports
Participating in outdoor winter sports in southern Minnesota always has been a challenge. Various groups have faced the challenges of creating an ice-skating rink for many years. After putting in the time to develop a sheet of ice for skating, a warm front will turn the ice rink into a swimming pool in a short time.
In the 1930s, Kenyon had a town hockey team that would play neighboring groups if the ice was usable.
One year, the Kenyon Komets opened their season with two wins over West Concord. Windy Sands and Sanny Severson were the skating stars, with Cole playing goalie. After the first two games, the rest of the season was canceled due to warm weather.
At that time, hockey was a new sport in southern Minnesota. The local sportswriter had this to say about the game. “It is funny about athletics. In former days, athletic contests were quite gentle. Then came football with its flying tackles and stiff arms. Everyone thought it was a brutal game. But that was nothing. Now there is hockey, where each man is given a club to go and bring home the bacon.”
The writer had a greater appreciation for basketball, a game played inside where it was warm with less contact.
One year, the Kenyon Independent basketball team, in addition to their regular league games, played two exhibition games in the cracker box gym of Kenyon High School.
A University of Minnesota All-Star football team came to town in late January. The team members were Walter Hass, Marshall Wells, Bronko Nagurski, Red Griffin, and others. Later in February, the famous Minneapolis Norge team played the locals.
In those days like today, when the calendar shows the end of February, thoughts of sports enthusiasts turn to the warm weather games of golf and baseball.
Skijoring and ski-hitching
Today many downhill ski enthusiasts travel out west to ski in the mountains. After having that opportunity, these skiers equate skiing on local hills to skiing in a ditch.
For some people, their only winter skiing experience was taking a long rope and hooking it around the bumper of a car. Using a pair of old wooden cross-country skis, they would spend a winter afternoon being pulled through the ditches on back country roads. The skier needed to be aware of a few hazards: mailboxes and plowed driveways with high snowbanks.
Ski-hitching, a dangerous and illegal activity, also involves an automobile. Growing up in International Falls, this was known as snagging, where a young person would grab the bumper of a car, go into a squat, and let the car pull the person down the snow-covered street.
Snagging was popular in the 1950s and 60s when cars had low chrome bumpers and were easy to grab hold of, and with rear-wheel drive vehicles, the car’s speed would not be too excessive on snow-covered roads.
While this was always dangerous, and the potential for accidents was great, I do not recall anyone getting hurt. The painful part for some young boys who had been snagging was going home and explaining that their new chopper mittens were still attached to a car bumper.
With the smooth molded car bumpers, front-wheel drive, and well-maintained winter streets snagging has become a winter activity of a bygone day.
New year
Saturday night, people gathered to celebrate the transition from one year to the next. Customs on this night vary from around the world.
According to tradition, as the clock chimes midnight on Dec. 31, they are concerned with consuming grapes in Spain. Good luck and love come to those who eat a grape for each strike of the clock at midnight.
In Brazil and other parts of South America, wearing new underwear is a superstition needed to bring the best of luck in the coming year. The color of choice indicates the wearer’s wish for the new year: red for passion, green for health, yellow for money, and multi-colored for a little bit of everything.
In Copenhagen, the Danes go out and throw plates on the steps of family and friends to bring New Year’s blessings. The beginnings of this tradition are unknown, although it is speculated that aquavit and probably lots of it had something to do with it.
For citizens of the United States, dropping things from a tower has become a way of welcoming in the new year.
Since 1907, there has been a ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. The original one was seven hundred pounds, made of iron and wood. The one dropped on Saturday night weighed in at six tons and was covered with Waterford Crystal triangles. 1942 and 1943, during World War II, were the two years with no ball drop due to the dimming of the lights in New York City as a safety precaution.
The citizens of Lebanon, PA, gather to watch a giant package of bologna drop at midnight. A local bologna maker made a one-hundred-pound, six-foot-long piece of meat for the original celebration.
In Tallapoosa, GA, the Possum Drop involves live music, fireworks, and a taxidermied possum named Spencer, hoisted to the top of an office building to drop down at midnight. Brasstown, NC, also used the idea of a possum drop but used a live one, causing controversy and legal action suspending the tradition.
The dropping of an illuminated potato made of resin has become the traditional way of ticking away the end of the year in Boise, ID. Famous for the production of potatoes, this celebration honors the state’s agricultural heritage on New Year’s Eve.
The First Night Raleigh is a New Year’s celebration in Raleigh, NC, known as “The City of Oaks.” At the appropriate time, an enormous acorn makes its descension.
Known for the Boulevard of Roses, maybe Kenyon should start the tradition of dropping an oversized rose at midnight on December 31, which would be fine on a mild December night.