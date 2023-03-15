Kenyon-Wanamingo Theater CLUE

The cast of “Clue on Stage” includes, front row, Adalee Geisenger, Olivar Breyer, Holly Carlstrom, Ashley Rechtzigel, Elsie Braaten, Rebecca Elzen, Addison Donkers, and back row, Landon Trump, Flint Stevenson, Riley Huschle, Brady Bauer, Louis Breimhurst, Jordan Blowers, Tate Lewis-Douville, Erin Christensen. Not pictured are Grace Nystuen, James DeWitt, Ezrehn Degen-Septer.

