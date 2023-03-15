Winter Sports
Another winter sports season ended with the boys basketball team losing to Hayfield in the quarterfinals of the Section 1A tournament.
At the beginning of the season, this group of young men heard and read how successful last year’s senior-dominated team was. This information created the impetus for the 2022-23 team to prove they would be equal to the 2021-22 team.
Alex Lee stepped into the leadership role on the floor and in practice. Last season Cal Luebke had to watch from the bench after being injured in football. This year he was determined to play despite having shoulder and ankle injuries. Having the opportunity to play in the junior varsity games last year, Jase Graves shooting, defensive, and ball handling skills were crucial this season. Lorenzo Stucci coming in off the bench, was not afraid to shoot a 3-pointer from the corner. A. J. Higginbottom showed his offensive and defensive skills all season.
Junior starters Colton Steberg and Zach Mason showed excellent scoring talent and will return with a group of experienced junior varsity players; next winter could be another exciting boys’ basketball season.
With the senior leadership of Tate Miller, Jaedin Johnson, Gage Thompson, Mason Carlson, and Nathan Wood, the Knights wrestling team brought home the Gopher Conference Championship trophy this season.
K-W wrestling fans can anticipate another season of competitive matches next year as Coach Nathan Lexvold and his assistants welcome back state tournament wrestlers Ryan LaCanne, Will VanEpps, and Gavin Johnson. In addition to these three returnees, a host of wrestlers showed improvement this season and wrestled very well in the section tournament.
Clue the Stage Play
Before a large crowd on Saturday night, the K-W Theatre gave an outstanding presentation of Clue the State Play.
The play begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party with murder and blackmail.
Louie Breimhurst played the sophisticated and sarcastic Wadsworth, the butler. Erin Christenson, who has worked on staging and sets in past productions, showed her acting ability as the provocative Miss Scarlet. Riley Huschle mastered the part of the flirtatious lady’s man, Professor Plum. Addison Donkers convincingly played the wealthy, dangerous, ruthless Mrs. White. The pompous, dense Colonel Mustard was played by Brady Bauer, who developed his acting skills as part of the K-W Theatre. Ashley Rechtzigel’s character, Mrs. Peacock, refused a glass of champagne when she showed up at Broddy Manor, saying liquor did not touch her lips, but later in the play, she was seen calming her nerves by drinking out of a flask. Landon Trump appears very comfortable performing on the stage, and his interpretation of Mr. Green was spot-on.
The supporting cast members Jordan Blowers, Flint Stevenson, Hailee Bolton, Holly Carlstrom, Elsie Braaten, Olivar Breyer, and Tate Lewis-Douville added to the hilarious tone of the play.
Once again, veteran Director Randy Hockinson selected a play that the actors enjoyed performing for an appreciative audience.
State girls basketball tournament
Two former K-W basketball players will be coaching teams in the girls state basketball tournament. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, coached by Kristina Lurken Anderson, is the representative from Section 5A. Josh Wieme’s Goodhue Wildcats is coming out of Section 1 and will play in the AA Tournament.
On Friday night, the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the 5A Championship.
BBE is the fifth seed in the State Tournament. They will play number four seed Underwood at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota Minneapolis Campus. The number one seed is Mountain Iron-Buhl, with Hayfield receiving the second seed.
The Jaguars were ranked tenth in the final Class A poll and have a record of 25-4 for the season, finishing in second place behind Class AA Holdingford in the Central Minnesota Conference.
Underwood, with a record of 26-3, defeated Hancock 64-50 in the 6A Championship Game. The Rockets are the Little 8 Conference Champions and ranked eighth in the Class A poll.
BBE five foot-eleven-inch senior point guard Abby Berge will represent the Jaguars in the Minnesota Girls All-Star Basketball Series later this spring.
Ranked third in the final regular season poll, the Goodhue girls’ team earned a trip to State with a 78-58 victory over Caledonia in the Section 1AA Championship game.
Goodhue’s record is 27-3, the No. 2 seed in the State Tournament. In the opening round on Mar. 15, they will play the Mid-State Conference Champion Crosby-Ironton. With a record of 23-7, the Rangers won over Pequot Lakes to make the trip to Minneapolis.
Tori Miller, Goodhue’s five-foot-eleven-inch senior wing, has been chosen to play in the Minnesota Girls All-Star Basketball Series.
College wrestling
The NCAA Division III Wrestling Tournament occurred last weekend at Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.
Former K-W wrestler and UW LaCrosse senior Seth Brossard was the third seed at 174 pounds. He won his first match by a decision and the second with a fall before losing a 5-3 decision to Charlie Grygas of Oswego State University in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation third round, Brossard won by a fall and defeated Seth Goetzinger of Augsburg University 8-4. His next match ended with him winning by fall and advancing to wrestle for third place, where his opponent was again Grygas. This time the result was a 7-3 decision for Brossard and an All-American Third Place award.
This has been a challenging season for Brossard as he battled numerous injuries. He did not wrestle in the WIAC conference tournament and had a medical forfeit in the 174-pound NCAA Midwest Regional Tournament title match.
Brossard has had an illustrious college wrestling career. In the 2022 National Tournament, he earned All-American honors with his seventh-place finish at 165 pounds. At Rochester, he was a two-time National Junior College All-American and a member of two Division II Junior College Team Championships. He was named the 2019-20 Minnesota College Athletic Conference Outstanding Wrestler of the Year.
Large group contests
On Wednesday, March 7, the K-W High School Band and Choir participated in the large group music contests at Pine Island.
First-year choir director Hannah Johnson had her singers well prepared to perform, and the judges awarded them a Superior Rating.
Landon Trump introduced Inscription of Hope, by Randall Stroope, a song with deeply moving lyrics that were found on a cellar wall during the rise of Nazi Germany. The challenging Music of Living by Dan Forrest was the second selection sung by the choir.
According to band director Claire Larson, the K-W band was the largest instrumental group to perform in the contest. Other schools represented were Bethlehem Academy, Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Pine Island, Randolph, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The band earned a Superior Award by performing Chasing Sunlight by Cait Nishimura, a composer whose music is inspired by nature. The other music played for the judges was Infinite Hope, a piece of uplifting melodies by Brian Balmages. The band did not miss a beat, even when the extra chimes of the ending of the period school bell joined halfway through their opening number.
The theme of Hope has been established for the Spring Concert scheduled for May 9. The concert attendees can hear these songs, all of which have a hope-based subject.
In referencing the success of the band and choir, Larson said, “Enthusiasm and dedication run high in the KW community for music. We are thankful for the support of families.”