Naturalists at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park are hosting the following programs this weekend.

Programs are free to attend, but a vehicle permit is required for all vehicles entering the park. Permits can be purchased at the park office.

For additional program information contact Andy at 507-384-6140 or  andrew.wendt@state.mn.us.

• Tree Explorers, 3-4 p.m. Saturday: Join a naturalist for a short hike to identify common trees found in the Big Woods. Meet at the amphitheater. 

• Frogs and Toads, 8-9 p.m. Saturday: Discover which species of frogs and toads call Minnesota home and learn about their lifecycle.  Meet at the amphitheater. 

• Birding in the Big Woods, 9-10 a.m. Sunday: Learn the basics of bird identification and test out your new skills on this 1-mile naturalist-led hike. Meet at the picnic shelter. 

• Geology of the Big Woods, 1-2 p.m. Sunday: Check out fossils of animals and learn more about the geologic history of the area. Stop by the picnic shelter. 

