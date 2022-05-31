Weekend programs at Nerstrand Big Woods Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Naturalists at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park are hosting the following programs this weekend.Programs are free to attend, but a vehicle permit is required for all vehicles entering the park. Permits can be purchased at the park office.For additional program information contact Andy at 507-384-6140 or andrew.wendt@state.mn.us.• Tree Explorers, 3-4 p.m. Saturday: Join a naturalist for a short hike to identify common trees found in the Big Woods. Meet at the amphitheater. • Frogs and Toads, 8-9 p.m. Saturday: Discover which species of frogs and toads call Minnesota home and learn about their lifecycle. Meet at the amphitheater. • Birding in the Big Woods, 9-10 a.m. Sunday: Learn the basics of bird identification and test out your new skills on this 1-mile naturalist-led hike. Meet at the picnic shelter. • Geology of the Big Woods, 1-2 p.m. Sunday: Check out fossils of animals and learn more about the geologic history of the area. Stop by the picnic shelter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Naturalist Botany Zoology Marine Biology Program Andy Frog Shelter Trees Picnic Species Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now GALLERY: Kenyon honors, remembers the fallen Local communities to honor the fallen with traditional programs K-W grad takes on D.C. Elementary students give patriotic-themed concert Scholarships awarded to graduating seniors Upcoming Events Jun 1 KHS class of '87- 35th reunion Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Overcomers Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wing Night Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 3 Summer Learning program kickoff Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Canadiens lift interim tag, name Martin St. Louis head coach John Madden honored on cover of 'Madden NFL 23' AI May Help Detect Breast Cancer in Mammography Screening Program Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season