...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Naturalists at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park are hosting the following weekend programs June 18 -19 & June 25- 26:
Saturday, June 18
2-3 p.m. Geocaching Basics — Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. A limited number of GPS units are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. Meet at the Amphitheater.
7-8 p.m. Woodpecker Wonders — Find out more about woodpeckers at a family friendly campfire program. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Sunday, June 19
10-11:30 a.m. Under the Treetops Hike — Explore the Big Woods with a park naturalist, and explore how the Big Woods got its name, some of the changes that shape its past, present, and future. Hike takes place on 2 miles of mostly flat packed earth trail. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
1-2 p.m. Ask a Naturalist-Geology of the Big Woods — Check out fossils of animals that once lived there and learn more about the geologic history of the area at this ongoing event. Stop by the picnic grounds anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter.
Saturday, June 25
3-4:30 p.m. Hike in the Big Woods — Discover some of different plants and animals, and explore how the forest has changed with time. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
8:30-9:30 p.m. Squirrels — Learn more about these adaptable and acrobatic animals at this family-friendly campfire program. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Sunday, June 26
10:30-11:30 a.m. Tree Explorers — Kids are encouraged to join a naturalist for a short hike to identify common trees found in the Big Woods. Meet at the Amphitheater.
1-2 p.m. Science of Skulls — Stop by the picnic area anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to see what you might discover. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter.