Naturalists at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park are hosting the following weekend programs June 18 -19 & June 25- 26:

Saturday, June 18

2-3 p.m. Geocaching Basics — Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. A limited number of GPS units are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. Meet at the Amphitheater.

7-8 p.m. Woodpecker Wonders — Find out more about woodpeckers at a family friendly campfire program. Meet at the Amphitheater.

Sunday, June 19

10-11:30 a.m. Under the Treetops Hike — Explore the Big Woods with a park naturalist, and explore how the Big Woods got its name, some of the changes that shape its past, present, and future. Hike takes place on 2 miles of mostly flat packed earth trail. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.

1-2 p.m. Ask a Naturalist-Geology of the Big Woods — Check out fossils of animals that once lived there and learn more about the geologic history of the area at this ongoing event. Stop by the picnic grounds anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter. 

Saturday, June 25

3-4:30 p.m. Hike in the Big Woods — Discover some of different plants and animals, and explore how the forest has changed with time. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.

8:30-9:30 p.m. Squirrels — Learn more about these adaptable and acrobatic animals at this family-friendly campfire program. Meet at the Amphitheater.

Sunday, June 26

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tree Explorers — Kids are encouraged to join a naturalist for a short hike to identify common trees found in the Big Woods. Meet at the Amphitheater.

1-2 p.m. Science of Skulls — Stop by the picnic area anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to see what you might discover. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter.

 

