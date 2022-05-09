Jeffrey Mark Kindseth and Sarah Audreen Rodeberg

Jeffrey Mark Kindseth and Sarah Audreen Rodeberg were married in Paris, France, on May 7, 2022.

Jeff, son of Mark and Mary Kindseth, of Kenyon, is a Kenyon High School graduate, and a St. Olaf College alumnus. He retired from 30-plus years at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and is now working part-time in sales at IKEA, in Bloomington.

Sarah, daughter of the late Thomas and Audreen Rodeberg, of Montevideo, Minnesota, is a Montevideo High School graduate, and a University of Minnesota alumnus. She works for Wells Fargo, in Communications, in Minneapolis.

A fall reception is planned at Windows on Minnesota, in the IDS Tower, downtown Minneapolis. The couple enjoyed a spring 2022, two-week trip in France, first in Villefranche-sur-Mer, on the Côte d’Azur, the French Riviera. During the second week in Paris, they were married on the Île aux Cygnets/ Swan Island, on the Seine River, with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Jeff and Sarah live in south Minneapolis, near Lake Nokomis.

Load comments