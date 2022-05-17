...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin and Minnesota...
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 16.2 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.2 feet on 10/04/2010.
&&
Youth members of Wanamingo Troop 76 pictured from left, back, Dustin Husbyn, Jacob Coffey, Peder Husbyn, Gunner Carlstrom, Benjamin Dierks, Joe Coffey Jr. Front, Jamison Hoffman. Not pictured are adults: Ron Friedrich-Scout Master, Mary Carlstrom-Assistant Scout Master, Eric Dierks-Assistant Scout Master. (Photo courtesy of Wanamingo Troop 76)
Members of Wanamingo Troop 76, chartered by Wanamingo Lutheran Church, attended the 2021 Gamehaven Council Spring Camporee April 29 though May 1.
Approximately 250 youth and adult scouters attended the annual event held on Gamehaven Scout Reservation's 262 acres of land, located off Simpson Road in southeast Rochester.
Troop attendees representing Wanamingo were adults Ron Friedrich-Scout Master, Mary Carlstrom-Assistant Scout Master, Eric Dierks-Assistant Scout Master, and youth Dustin Husbyn, Jacob Coffey, Peder Husbyn, Gunner Carlstrom, Benjamin Dierks, Joe Coffey Jr. and Jamison Hoffman.
Some of the weekend activities and duties included:
Using the scout led patrol method of Scouts BSA to select a safe area to set up tents, construct a makeshift dining hall, prepare and cook meals using a variety of cooking methods, construct “camp gadgets” with wood staves and rope lashings, to store personal gear (shown in picture) and similar, participated in an opening flag ceremony and closing campfire ceremony.
The themed activities for the Pioneering Merit Badge were conducted throughout the day on Saturday by visiting 12 activity stations to learn the ways of building structures without modern power tools or fasteners. Some “homework”, known as prerequisites, were required to be completed to earn the merit badge that day for demonstrating their diligent work and commitment, all while staying dry during the rainy weekend.
The members of Troop 76 welcome boys from the ages of 11 but have not turned 18, to come and check out a troop meeting, held the first and third Sundays of the month at the Wanamingo Community Center. Contact Ron Friedrich-Scout Master at 507-319-0277 for more information on this all-year-program.