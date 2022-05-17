Wanamingo Troop 76

Youth members of Wanamingo Troop 76 pictured from left, back, Dustin Husbyn, Jacob Coffey, Peder Husbyn, Gunner Carlstrom, Benjamin Dierks, Joe Coffey Jr. Front, Jamison Hoffman. Not pictured are adults: Ron Friedrich-Scout Master, Mary Carlstrom-Assistant Scout Master, Eric Dierks-Assistant Scout Master. (Photo courtesy of Wanamingo Troop 76)

Members of Wanamingo Troop 76, chartered by Wanamingo Lutheran Church, attended the 2021 Gamehaven Council Spring Camporee April 29 though May 1. 

Approximately 250 youth and adult scouters attended the annual event held on Gamehaven Scout Reservation's 262 acres of land, located off Simpson Road in southeast Rochester. 

Troop attendees representing Wanamingo were adults Ron Friedrich-Scout Master, Mary Carlstrom-Assistant Scout Master, Eric Dierks-Assistant Scout Master, and youth Dustin Husbyn, Jacob Coffey, Peder Husbyn, Gunner Carlstrom, Benjamin Dierks, Joe Coffey Jr. and Jamison Hoffman.

Some of the weekend activities and duties included: 

Using the scout led patrol method of Scouts BSA to select a safe area to set up tents, construct a makeshift dining hall, prepare and cook meals using a variety of cooking methods, construct “camp gadgets” with wood staves and rope lashings, to store personal gear (shown in picture) and similar, participated in an opening flag ceremony and closing campfire ceremony.

The themed activities for the Pioneering Merit Badge were conducted throughout the day on Saturday by visiting 12 activity stations to learn the ways of building structures without modern power tools or fasteners. Some “homework”, known as prerequisites, were required to be completed to earn the merit badge that day for demonstrating their diligent work and commitment, all while staying dry during the rainy weekend.

The members of Troop 76 welcome boys from the ages of 11 but have not turned 18, to come and check out a troop meeting, held the first and third Sundays of the month at the Wanamingo Community Center. Contact Ron Friedrich-Scout Master at 507-319-0277 for more information on this all-year-program.

 

