Memorial Day will kick off in Wanamingo May 29 with an assembly at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Center. From there, a small parade will proceed down Main Street to the Zumbro River Bridge.
Finally, the official program will take place at Riverside Park.
It will start with a welcome from Pastor Colin Rueter, followed by: Words from the Mayor Ryan Holmes; Invocation and introduction of the band by Pastor Colin Rueter; musical selections from Kenyon-Wanamingo Band; Pledge of Allegiance by Wanamingo Scouts; In Flanders Field read by Emma Paulson (brother Brendan in the military); Gettysburg Address read by Gage Thompson (joining Air Force after graduation); remarks from Tom Ersland; "Star Spangled Banner" by the Kenyon–Wanamingo band; Honor Roll of the Fallen read by Gary Floan, VFW Post 186 commander; Salute to the Fallen by the WVHG Rifle Squad; Taps by Erin Christenson and flag detail by Jim Kittelson; Benediction by Pastor Colin Rueter.
All veterans are encouraged to march in the parade. For veterans unable to march, you are welcome to ride in provided transportation, (uniform not required). In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in Trinity Lutheran Church.
Later in the day, a parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Kenyon, followed by a program at the Kenyon Cemetery.
