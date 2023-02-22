Waffle Feed
Dad’s Belgium Waffles will be setting up shop in the basement of First Lutheran Church in Kenyon on Saturday, Feb. 25 for the K-W Choir Waffle Feed fundraiser. The delicacy will be served from 8 to 11 a.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and those under 5 are free.
All proceeds from the meal will be used to support various events of the K-W Choir Department.
Senior High Knowledge Bowl
The Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams were in the Sub-Region competition last week. The top six teams advanced to the regional, with K-W squads coming just short.
The K-W Black team of Brady Bauer, Joel Helland, James Dewitt, Flint Stevenson, and Nate Wood finished the day in eighth place. The team did not score well in the first round, which hurt their chances of a higher placement.
Ashley Rechtzigel, Devon Christen, Bailey Leininger, Louis Breimhurst, and Alex Lee, of the Silver team, had consistent scores throughout the day and finished in 10th place
The Red Team of Sammy Walker, Grace Nystuen, Julia Patterson, Josie Flom, and Sophia Poquette showed improvement through the four rounds to place 20th.
One-Act Banquet
After a successful first season, coaches, members of the team, and their families held an end-of-the-season banquet last week with their Sub-Section trophy proudly displayed.
Coaches Laura McAnally and Blair Reynolds complimented the team for their dedication to performing and representing the school with class everywhere they went. The coaches also acknowledged the senior leadership of Flint Stevenson, Ashley Rechtzigel, and Louie Breimhurst.
Reynolds talked about the encounter with a coach from another school who referenced the media coverage given to the team. The other coach said it helped put the one-act play competition on the map.
While attending the state meet, McAnally explained how she had seen ideas to improve next year’s presentation.
When presenting the All-Conference awards to Ashley Rechtzigel and Louie Breimhurst, the coaches shared comments made by the judges on their performances. They were impressed with how Rechtzigel remained in character throughout the play and how Breimhurst set an emotional connection and kept the presentation moving.
Landon Trump was given the Most Improved award, while Addison Donkers received the Future Star award. By a vote of her peers, Rechtzigel was given the MVP award.
Coach Reynolds selected Tate Lewis-Duoville to receive his Coaches Award for doing all she was asked and more. Coach McAnally chose Jordan Blowers for her Coaches Award. She acknowledged Blower’s acting skills and related how judges did not realize she played two parts in the play.
Middle School Concert
Before the fifth-grade band performed, Director Claire Larson explained that the students were now working on playing more complex rhythms and not always playing everything in unison. It is always amazing how far these musicians have progressed since the beginning of the school year.
The sixth-grade band played a song called “Rebound,” in which the rhythm for the song was created by two students bouncing basketballs. Larson told how the band students worked on reading and using rests while playing.
As the seventh and eighth-grade band was setting up, Larson explained the need for individuals to practice their instruments. The practice time dedicated by students was evident in the quality of the music performed by this band.
Choir Director Hannah Johnson said the songs chosen for the fifth-grade choir are designed to stretch a singer’s vocal range. The music also introduced singing in parts.
In addition to singing in parts, the sixth-grade choir students have worked on changing tones and different types of rhythms.
The seventh and eighth-grade choir has continued to build on changing tones and rhythms. They are also learning about expressing and maintaining a sound balance while singing as a group.
Between the band and choir performances, Kirby Van De Walker’s students demonstrated Tinikling, a traditional dance of the Philippines.
Clue on Stage
The K-W Theatre Department’s “Clue on Stage” presentation is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
Creating nine different room scenes is a challenge for the set crew.
While watching practice, I was impressed that the actors could work with the scene without scripts. That afternoon they worked on the rapid-fire delivery of lines as written by the author.
Advanced tickets are now on sale at the K-W school website. Adult tickets are $7; student tickets are priced at $5. For tickets purchased online, fees will apply. Tickets purchased at the door are $9 for adults and $7 for students. All tickets are for general seating. There will not be any reserved seats.
1947-48 Kenyon High School Basketball
In November 1947, a group of young men gathered for the opening basketball practice of the season. These boys would blend into a well-balanced team that winter and provide the people of the Kenyon area with an exciting high school basketball season.
In a one-year experiment, the district and region tournament teams were divided into Class A and B, depending on school enrollment size. The District 4 Class A teams were Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna, and Waseca. The rest of the schools were in Class B, where there would be an east and west sub-district tournament. The sub-district champion and runner-up would advance to a four-team district playoff, with the winner moving on to the region tournament.
The Vikings opened the season with Stan Vogen and Claire Kispert at the forwards, six-foot-four-inch Don Wallaker at center, and Ray Stenhaug and Wally Hildebrandt at the guards in a 56-35 win over Morristown. After the first game, Stenhaug and Kispert would change positions for the rest of the season.
At that time, teams could dress ten players for a game. The reserves who would be eligible to dress for games were Curt Stolee, Gerry Schwake, Ben Greseth, Don Hegseth, Charles Aakre, Joe Jacobson, Larry Wallaker, and Bill Callister. Before the first game, Coach Wistrcill received the good news that Gene Maus would be ready to play after Christmas. Maus, a promising player from the year before, had been injured in the Zumbrota football game in Oct.
During the regular season, the Vikings lost to Minneapolis Southwest, Faribault, Lake City, and Waseca.
Against Faribault, Kenyon was behind by ten points most of the game until the fourth quarter, when Don Wallaker tied the game with a free throw and a field goal. Faribault made two free throws with five seconds left in the game to give them the margin of victory.
The Lake City loss was the team’s only HVL Conference defeat on the way to the conference championship.
A highly rated Waseca team came to Kenyon to play before a packed house estimated at 1,000 fans. The Vikings led 17-12 at half-time, but the Blue Jays came on in the second half for a 44-32 win.
At a pep fest before the sub-district, the players each received a rabbit’s foot as a good luck token. According to the Kenyon Leader article, they wore the good luck charms throughout the tournament.
Kenyon opened the East Sub-district Tournament with wins over Goodhue and Cannon Falls. Wanamingo defeated Zumbrota in the semi-finals, setting up the third meeting that year between the Bulldogs and Vikings. Kenyon won the two regular-season games, but Wanamingo would emerge victorious in the East Sub-district Championship game, 37-32.
Both teams advanced to the Class B District 4 tournament. Kenyon would play Janesville, and Wanamingo was matched against Morristown.
Kenyon defeated Janesville 28-25 on Curt Stolee’s two baskets in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, the Vikings chose to take the ball out of bounds instead of shooting free throws to keep control of the ball.
In the District 4 Championship game, Kenyon faced Morristown, a team they defeated early in the season. Before a packed house in the Minnesota School for the Deaf gymnasium, the Vikings beat the Comets 30-28. Kispert’s seven points in the fourth quarter were the difference in the final score.
The Vikings faced Lyle in the first game of the regional tournament. Kenyon won 40-37 when Kispert went into his dribbling stall to protect the lead. With a 27-23 win over a powerful Chatfield team, Kenyon was the Class B Region 1 Champion and would play Class A Champion Waseca for the right to go to the state tournament.
Kenyon was in the region championship game for the third time in school history. The stores in town closed early on that Sat. night so people could attend the game in Rochester. Led by the high school band, about 700 people were on hand to support the Vikings with the hope of going to the state. Those at home listened to the game being broadcast over KDHL, the new radio station in Faribault.
Waseca dashed the dreams of a trip to state that night by defeating Kenyon 50-25.
When asked about the game, Gene Maus, junior reserve on the team, talked about the Waseca center named Krause. He was a big man at six-foot-seven and a military veteran who had returned to finish high school after the service. He also mentioned the guards, Dunn and Yess, who were deadly shooters from the outside.
Sophomore reserve Ben Greseth felt lucky to be on the tournament team. With the two-class format, playing in the Region Tournament was great. Greseth talked about what a smooth player Ray Stenhaug was and Nutts Kispert’s shooting and ball-handling skills.
A third reserve was junior Joe Jacobson, who chuckled about getting into the ten-member team picture. Gerry Schwake was sick, and Joe dressed for varsity in his place the day the photo was taken.
For players being part of a team like this is filled with a lifetime of memories. Seventy-five years later, these three men could describe how teammates played, opposing players’ names, and anecdotes about that season as if it were yesterday.