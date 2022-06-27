Naturalists at Nerstrand Big Woods are hosting several upcoming programs July 3-10.
Programs are free to attend, but a vehicle permit is required for all vehicles entering the park. Permits can be purchased at the park office.
Saturday, July 2
2-3 p.m. Geocaching Basics — Explore the basics and learn how to use GPS. A limited number of GPS units are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. Meet at the Amphitheater.
7-8 p.m. Woodpecker Wonders — Family friendly campfire program about woodpeckers. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Sunday, July 3
10-11 a.m. Birding in the Big Woods — Learn the basics of bird identification and test out your new skills on a 1-mile naturalist-led hike. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
1-2 p.m. Science of Skulls — See animal skulls and what they tell us. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter.
Saturday, July 9
2-3 p.m. Animal Tracks — Use your investigative skills to examine some of the clues they leave behind to let us know who they are. Meet at the Park Office.
7-8 p.m. Woods and Waterfall Hike — Journey back in time with a park naturalist, and explore some of the events that shaped the Big Woods and formed Hidden Falls. Meet at the Nature Playground.
Sunday, July 10
10-11:30 a.m. Hike in the Big Woods — Explore how the forest has changed with time. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
1-2 p.m. Mammals of Minnesota Nature Cart — Check out furs belonging to several different mammals found in Minnesota. Discover what makes an animal a mammal and what their fur can tell us about their life. Look for the naturalist by the picnic shelter anytime between 1 and 2 p.m.