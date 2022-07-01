Lunch brunch
11 a.m. Wednesdays July 6, 13, 27 and Aug. 3, 17, 24, 31 in the grass next to Veterans Park. Listen to a story or two and join in on an activity. All ages are welcome, but the program is geared toward ages 2-10.
Summer learning program special events and performances
10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14 — The Magic of Story (A Dress-Up Story Telling Experience)
11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 — National Eagle Center (Live Raptor Program)
1 p.m. Thursday, July 28 — The Art of Tying Knots Macrame Program (ages 12+, Registration required for this event only)
10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 — The Irish Piper by Laura MacKenzie (The Pied Piper comes to life!)
10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 — RAD Zoo (Live Reptiles and Amphibians!)
All special events and performances will be held in the Kenyon City Council Chambers (the same building as the library), at 709 Second St., Kenyon.
All events are appropriate for all ages and no registration is necessary unless otherwise noted. All programs are free and encourage and support a love of reading and learning.
Questions? Call the library at 507-789-6821 or email motte@selco.info
Staff ask that children age 7 and younger are accompanied by an adult or teenage caregiver for all library programs.
Challenge sheets
“Read Beyond the Beaten Path” is the theme for the 2022 Kenyon Public Library’s Summer Learning Program. Fun challenge sheets and book reports are available for all ages from toddlers to teens. Turn them in at the library for books and prizes.
Hours of operation
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Closed on Sunday
Kenyon Public Library Book Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 in the Kenyon City Council Chambers, 709 Second St., Kenyon. Located in the same building as the library.
All books will be only 25 cents. Books for all ages will be for sale. There will also be some DVDs and audiobooks on CD for sale.
The library will be accepting donations for the sale until Friday, Aug. 12 or until space is gone.
Public donations of DVDs, CDs, and gently used books will be accepted. Material donations must be in good, clean condition. This means books are free from mildew, mold and water damage. Book covers cannot be missing. We do not accept any VHS tapes. Please no condensed books, i.e. Reader’s Digest. Textbooks and medical books must not be older than 10 years.
Donations can be dropped off during regular library hours.