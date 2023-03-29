The Last Supper
The men of St. John’s UCC of Wheeling Township will give their annual presentation of the “Last Supper Drama” on Palm Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m.
In 1963, St. John’s Pastor Walter Rasche wrote, assembled the actors, directed, and narrated the initial performances. The sanctuary of the historic limestone church was the backdrop for the play, held two nights midweek before Easter.
The original cast included Duane Deike, Luverne Hafemeyer, Earl Meese, Victor Luebke, Howard Meese, Virgil Bosshart, Andrew Keller, P. L. Golden, Alvin Bosshart, Paul Bauer, Elmer Covert, Sr., and Arnold Bauer.
Alan Meyer, Jay Kindseth, Craig Mueller, Don Meese, Brian Bauer, John Brandenberg, Keith Keller, Doug Spike, Gordie Wiegrefe, Brian Little, Kyle Keller, and Paul Meyer are the members of the 2023 cast.
Many sons and grandsons of the original group of actors are in this year’s event, often performing their fathers and grandfather’s parts from those early years.
Seeing “The Last Supper Drama” in person has become an inspirational way to approach Holy Week in a meditative frame of mind. With the advent of technology, those unable to attend may view the play via St. John’s UCC Facebook page.
Harlan Rosvold
Last week, the memorial service for Harlan “Holly” Rosvold was held at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in West St. Paul, MN.
Harland, his wife, Joyce, and their children left Kenyon 64 years ago when they moved to Mendota Heights. Even though they have not lived in our area for many years, the Rosvolds were frequent visitors and guests of friends and relatives.
The presiding minister talked about how Harlan left his footprint wherever he lived.
His parents were from the Sogn Valley and Hader area. Harlan was born in 1925 when the family lived in Dennison. He was the seventh of ten children. In 1930, Emil, his father, took a position as manager of a lumber company in Hatton, ND, and the family moved to that location. In 1933, when he was eight, Rosvold’s mother died, and his world was forever changed. He and his siblings had numerous housekeepers. Raising nine children and managing a business was too much for Emil. In the middle thirties, the children were sent to live with relatives. Harlan lived with the Eddie Haugen family in Sogn Valley. When he graduated from Kenyon High School, he was a beloved member of the Class of 1943. He left his footprint on KHS.
Harlan listed his pet peeve in his senior profile as milking cows on Sunday mornings. He preferred blondes, and his ambition was to join the Army Air Corps (if he was mentally fit). His brother Marvin was a pilot in the air corps.
After being turned down by the air corps for a medical reason, Harlan joined the Marines, and a year after graduating high school, he fought in the South Pacific. He was part of the battles of Saipan and Iwo Jima. When the war ended, he was stationed in Hawaii with other Marines preparing for the invasion of Japan. His Marine footprint would be evident for the rest of his life.
With his discharge, Harlan returned to Kenyon and started a construction company. He soon became involved with the local VFW Post serving as commander in the 1950s. He was one of many who envisioned buying the present VFW building and creating a Post home which became a reality just before the Rosvolds moved to Mendota Heights. Today’s VFW is another of Harlan’s footprints.
He began working for Cenex in the construction and engineering department in the cities. When driving on Highway 52 through Inver Grove Heights, thousands pass another of his footprints. He was in charge of constructing the 362,000-square-foot, six-story Cenex office building on the east side of the highway.
During his comments about his father, Steve Rosvold talked about how his dad was a carpenter by trade.
He said, “His skills ranged from crafting cradles, rocking horses, wooden bowls, and grandfather clocks for his children and grandchildren. He built homes and cabins in Minnesota and Wisconsin and erected fertilizer plants and feed mills from Wisconsin to Washington.”
According to Steve, Harlan negotiated access to the WATS telephone line as part of his retirement package from Cenex. WATS lines allowed people unlimited access to call anywhere in the United States.
Steve shared the following quotes from Harlan. “Never force anything; just use a bigger hammer, and a carpenter never makes a mistake; they simply build a conversation piece.”
Harlan left his footprint in the structures he created by ensuring they had strong foundations, from the rockers on the rocking horse to the footings in his most extensive projects.
In his later years, Harlan received many well-deserved accolades. One of the most significant recognitions occurred at the 2022 Veterans’ Day program at K-W High School. As the event was finishing, veteran Mike McDonald came to the podium. He told the audience there was a special guest with them that day, a World War II veteran and a member of the Greatest Generation. He asked for a big K-W welcome and thank you for Harlan, for which Rosvold received a standing ovation from the student body, staff, and other visitors. Harlan was a little perplexed and afterward scolded MacDonald for what he had done.
A final acknowledgment of the footprints Harlan has left came as his funeral concluded. Two Marines prepared the United States flag for the presentation to Joyce. Brett Rosvold, a Marine officer and grandson, did the presentation.
The Kenyon Color Guard offered a final 21-gun salute to a 77-year VFW member and someone who has inspired others to make this world a better place.
Evelyn Scheffler
In mid-March, the Junior Holstein Association held its convention in Rochester with about 120 young people from across the state in attendance. One of the agenda items during the meeting was the election of the 2023 board members. K-W senior Evelyn Scheffler was selected for the board and named the board secretary.
A gathering like this allows members to connect with other young people who have a passion for being involved in some way with the dairy industry.
Last week, the American Dairy Association of Goodhue County announced five young women had applied as candidates in the Goodhue County Dairy Princess program.
Scheffler, the daughter of Tony and Maizie Scheffler, is one of the candidates who will be judged on their communication skills, enthusiasm for dairy promotion, and general knowledge of the dairy industry.
At a family banquet on Saturday, Apr. 1, the new dairy princesses will be crowned. With that crowning, the young women will be the goodwill ambassadors for Goodhue County. The June is Dairy Month promotion, and being at the Goodhue County Fair in August are just a few of the events where they will promote the local dairy industry.
Following the Minnesota May Dairy Promotion and Leadership Event, they can compete for the title of Minnesota’s Princess Kay of the Milky Way, who will be crowned the evening before the state fair’s opening in Aug.
Scheffler is the KW FFA chapter’s current president and the top scorer on the dairy judging team. She has received her Second Gold at the regional level for her Dairy Production Placement Proficiency and is in line to be awarded her State Farmer Degree.
Dakota VanLanen, KW FFA Leader, said, “Evie is 100% dedicated to the dairy industry and is going to school at South Dakota State University in the fall of 2023 for Dairy Science. She plans to return to the family farm after college as well.”