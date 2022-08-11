Each year, the Goodhue Soil and Water Conservation District elected supervisors select a landowner(s) for the Goodhue County SWCD Conservation Farmer of the Year Award.
The Goodhue County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2022 Conservation Farmer of the Year Award winners are Allen Stolee and David Sathrum. Allen and Dave have been farming together for over 40 years.
This award is given to landowner owner(s) and/or operator(s) who practice sound conservation practices on their farm and have proven to be good stewards of the land. The Goodhue SWCD staff and supervisors were present at the Aug. 11 County Board meeting at the Goodhue County Fair to present the award to the 2022 winners,
A strong partnership with a shared vision that formed when, Allen, a third generation farmer was looking for a little help on some acres and, Dave, a fifth generation farmer was looking for a little more land. This partnership has since grown to a mostly corn/bean operation on over 1,800 acres spread across county lines near Kenyon. Allen and Dave have implemented many conservation practices over the years and are focused on leaving the land better than they found it for the generations of producers to follow.
Allen and Dave have been very active working with the SWCD over the years to install miles of waterways, numerous sediment basins and terrace systems across their many properties. As an example, on a single farm that recently came under their control, they installed 1,500 feet of grassed waterway, 3,200 feet of terraces and a 920 foot sediment basin; all slowing runoff and reducing erosion on the parcel. In addition to structural practices, Allen and Dave have utilized the federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) to establish a 50 foot buffer along the county ditch and to buffer field edges along some of the steep banks in Monkey Valley. They have also installed buffers along waterways and have planted hay in other sensitive areas in their fields.
Goodhue SWCD representatives said while Allen and Dave have been great partners themselves, they have also been great cooperators with the SWCD and advocates of leaving the land better then they found it.
This dedication to conservation stewardship and the pursuit to improve the land for the next generation is why they have chosen the partnership of Allen Stolee and David Sathrum as the 2022 Goodhue SWCD Conservation Farmers of the Year
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.