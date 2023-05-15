Spring concert
The K-W High School Music Department’s spring concert titled “Hope” possibly had the largest number of viewers ever for a K-W concert. One year at a KWES Holiday concert, the late Jeff Evert said to me, “If the fire marshall shows up, I’m not here.” This comment could have referenced the size of the crowd that filled the K-W auditorium to more than capacity five minutes before the 7 o’clock start time. In addition to those watching in person, another 500 people have viewed the concert on the KW Activities live stream.
The band and choir presented an outstanding concert, filled with the emotion of performing the world premiere of ‘To Realms Above” by Carl Holmquist, written to honor 2022 K-W graduate Rachel Nesseth, who tragically lost her life in August of 2022. Holmquist, a St. Olaf grad who lives in the state of Virginia, was in attendance to hear his composition performed for the first time. Also, the world premiere of “A Song of Joys,” composed by Jesse Beulke, honored the legacy of beloved Kenyon and K-W Band Director Gary Skundberg. Add to this, the final musical performance for the seniors created an evening filled with smiles and tears.
The end-of-school-year awards were also presented during the concert. The Encore Award recognizes an underclass person who shows outstanding performance in music skills and leadership. Elsie Braaten received the Choir Encore Award, and the K-W band honored Bailey Leininger, Chloe Schuster, and Soren Kyllo. T
he 2023 Rachel Nesseth Award was presented to K-W Choir member Louis Breimhurst and Sopha Poquette of the K-W Band. This award honors students who have blessed many organizations in the K-W School community with the selfless gift of time and talent, demonstrating artistry, dedication, service, and character.
The Cadenza Award represents a student who generates excitement and demonstrates artistry and commitment to the theme of excellence was presented to Julia Patterson of the choir and Joel Helland of the band.
Students with outstanding leadership and musicianship in the K-W Band or Choir are presented with the Director’s Award. Recognized from the choir were Ashley Rechtzigel and Sidney Majerus from the band.
Two choir members received the National Choral Award. They were Brady Bauer and Joel Helland.
The Woody Herman Jazz Award was given to Ross Aldorfer, who played two excellent trumpet solos in the jazz concert last week.
Erin Christenson and Ashley Rechtzigel received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.
The John Phillip Sousa Band Award recognized Grace Nystuen and Alexander Lee for outstanding achievement and interest in instrumental music.
Last year Larson started the tradition of having an encore number performed by the band. While introducing this year’s concluding number, she explained how this song was her number one played on her Spotify account. She said the song’s words speak of the power of music and how it brings hope and healing. When Larson revealed the song title, it was Jesse Steberg’s “What a Song Will Do.” Steberg, who was in the audience, did not come on stage to perform his song; instead, there was a guest singer, his little brother Kirby VanDeWalker. The song was a perfect ending to a fantastic concert.
National Honor Society induction ceremony
From the prelude musical numbers performed by the vocal duet of Ashley Rechtzigel and Julia Patterson and the wind quartet of Sidney Majerus, Grace Nystuen, Josie Quam, and Grace Vierling to the closing remarks by Principal Matt Ryan, the K-W National Honor Society Induction Ceremony celebrates students’ achievements.
Long-time advisor Rich Kincaid has done an outstanding job building NHS into an organization that is meaningful to students and shows K-W students’ excellence and integrity.
The keynote speaker for the evening was Dr. Brittany Hodkinson, who has earned the degrees of a Doctor of Nursing Practice and Family Nurse Practioner. Her specialty area is cardiovascular surgery. During her talk, Dr. Hodkinson talked about the four pillars of NHS, Scholarship, Service, Leadership, and Character.
The senior’s Most Influential Staff Member is always a highlight of the evening. Reganne Androli selected Mandi Kyllo-Lunde; Louis Breimhurst, Randy Hockinson; Tate Miller and Emma Paulson, Rich Kincaid; Erin Christenson and Sophia Culuris, Claire Larson; Tessa Erlandson, Tracy Erlandson; Vanessa Schmidt, Dan Rechtzigel and Tracy Erlandson; Nevaeh Greseth, Faith Mehling, and Lily Roosen, William Miller; Alexander Lee, Brent Lurken; Cal Luebke, Shannon Johnson and Jill Paulson; Sidney Majerus, Megan Sabrowsky; Grace Nystuen, Anna Bauer; Sophia Poquette, Scott Van Epps; Julia Patterson, Kevin Anderson; Josi Quam, Stacy Quam; Ashley Rechtzigel, Stephanie Schumacher and Hannah Johnson; Evelyn Scheffler, Rhonda Thesing, and Grace Vierling, Whitney Bartholome.
Principal Matt Ryan said in his closing remarks referencing students, “K-W is a better place because of the contributions you have all made to the K-W community.”
College sports
The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Men’s Golf Championship was played May 4-6 at White Ridge Golfers Club in Yorkville, IL.
Tanner Angelstad, K-W alum, and the Carthage Firebirds again finished in second place to Illinois Wesleyan University, which has won the conference title for the nineteenth time since 2000.
Angelstad, a sophomore golfer, led the team throughout the tournament. He shot an eleven over par, finishing tied for seventh and earning all-conference honors.
Head men’s golf coach Jay Christiansen said, “Tanner, who normally plays in our four spot, to go out and grab All-CCIW honors is fantastic, a testament to how he has continued to push himself, how his skills continue to sharpen, how he has matured into a mentally strong competitor, and to how his teammates do such a great job of both pushing and supporting each other.”
Luther senior Kasandra Keller, who ran track and pole vaulted for the K-W Knights, earned All- Conference honors at the American Rivers Conference Championship at Carlson Stadium on the Luther College campus in Decorah, IA. She was a member of the 4X800 team that came in third with a time of 9:33.12. A year ago, the same team finished the conference meet in fourth place. Keller finished eighteenth in the 200m. Her time of 26.63 was her personal best for the 2023 season. She missed advancing to the finals by less than one second. In the pole vault, Keller placed eighth with a vault of 2.75 meters, a little over nine feet. She was also a member of the 4X400 team that finished in eighth place with a time of 4:13.97.
Wild Flowers
Last Friday afternoon, we took advantage of a time frame between rain showers for our annual spring trip to Nerstrand Big Woods State Park to view the wildflowers or what remained of them. The forest canopy is filling in and ending the short wildflower season.
As we proceeded down the path toward Hidden Falls, the first ones we saw were the white false rue anemone that blanketed the forest floor. There were still a few white trilliums and bellwort with the dangling yellow flowers blooming. As we approached the river, the marsh marigolds were flowering prolifically in the swampy areas. We saw a few white trout lilies along the boardwalk, and the jack-in-the-pulpits were maturing.
The Dutchman’s breeches, one of my favorite flowers, typically is an early bloomer with pink blossoms was not to be seen. The puffed flowers, like bleeding hearts, hang from a stalk and resemble pantaloons hanging upside down.
One flower that we always have to search for is the federally-listed endangered dwarf trout lily. Mary Gail, my eagle-eyed partner, found one in full bloom and a few others just past blooming. While talking to the park ranger, she said, “The weekend of May 6-7, they were in peak bloom.” We must wait for the short window of opportunity to see these tiny flowers in the spring of 2024.
This spring, the water flowing over Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis and the waterfalls up the North Shore have been well documented. The amount of water flowing over Hidden Falls was equal to any other falls in the state. It is always mesmerizing to watch and listen to the flow of water.