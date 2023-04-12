William Kent Krueger
As part of the 2023 Minnesota Author Tour, the Kenyon Public Library presents an author talk by William Kent Krueger on Fri., Apr. 14 at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Krueger is originally from Oregon and, after a brief stint at Stanford University, worked as a logger, in construction, and as a freelance journalist, before researching child development at the University of Minnesota.
A resident of St. Paul, Krueger’s work has received several awards, including the Minnesota Book Award, the Dilys Award, and the Friends of American Writers Prize. Nine of his novels have been on the New York Times bestseller list.
Speech Subsection/Showcase
On April 3, the K-W Speech competed in the Section 1A Sub-Section meet at Chatfield. They placed fourth in the meet as a team, with five team members moving on to the Section 1A competition on Apr. 15 at Century High School in Rochester.
Those competing are Sophia Culuris, who placed first in Original Oratory; Jordan Blowers, second in Prose; Tate Lewis-Douville finished in third place; and Ashley Rechtzigel, fourth in the Great Speeches category, and Addison Donkers placed sixth in Drama.
The Speech Team and their coaches are hosting a Speech Showcase on Thurs, Apr.13, at 6:30 p.m. in the K-W Auditorium. The Showcase will allow interested people an opportunity to hear the various speeches members give during competition.
Sons of Norway
The Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway will meet on Thursday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Community members from the Kenyon Area are invited to attend the meeting and hear award-winning author Jeff Sauve talk about his book “Murder at Minnesota Point.”
In 1894, an unidentified young woman was slain on the sandy shores of Minnesota Point in Duluth, MN. At that time, it was declared the crime of the century.
The book detailing this event took the author ten years of research and study that follows the criminal’s fall into ruin. During his presentation, Sauve will explain how this captivating story was developed into a book.
The Northfield resident has written nine books and several articles for local and regional periodicals. In 2019, he co-authored a book titled, “Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band, 1891-2018.” Sauve’s coffee table book “St. Olaf Theater: A Centennial Celebration, 1921-2021” came out in 2021.
In addition to his author works, Sauve has been an archivist at St. Olaf College for twenty years.
Carthage Golf
K-W alum, Tanner Angelstad, led the Carthage College men’s golf team to a second-place finish when they competed in the Texas Cup hosted by the University of Texas-Dallas. Angelstad finished the two-day event tied for thirteenth.
At the Bluejay Spring Invite in Oakbrook, IL, the team again placed second, with Angelstad finishing the one-day meet tied for forty-fourth out of 84 competitors.
Last weekend the team played in the Illinois Wesleyan Invite against 36 other teams and finished in eleventh place. After playing the two rounds in the invite, Angelstad was tied for 59th place out of 259 competitors.
Seth Helgeson
Professional hockey player Seth Helgeson recently set the record for most games played for the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders of the NHL, when he played in his 369th game for the team.
Helgeson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 entry draft by the New Jersey Devils. After completing his college career with the Minnesota Gophers, he signed on with the Devils organization in 2013. Following the 2017 season, he signed as a free agent with the Islanders and began playing at Bridgeport. As the team captain, Helgeson led them to their first playoff series win since 2003.
His parents are Mark and Marcia Helgeson, Kenyon High School graduates who live in Faribault.
The Enchanted Bookshop
The stage of the K-W Auditorium has been transformed into a bookstore as the K-W Middle School Theater group prepares to present the play “The Enchanted Bookshop.”
Written by Todd Wallinger, the play’s setting is a used bookstore where the characters inside the books come alive at night.
Six characters, Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer, want to help the dizzy owner, Margie, save her store. The characters are in a dilemma when smugglers enter the store one night, looking for a stolen necklace.
Watching practice last week, I was impressed with how the actors worked without scripts. They knew their lines and were working on making their characters come alive. These young performers are dedicated to giving a first-rate performance.
“The Enchanted Bookshop” is scheduled to be performed on Thurs. Apr.27 and Fri. Apr. 28 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
The Little Mermaid
The Rochester Civic Theater presents “The Little Mermaid” from May 12 to May 27.
K-W Theater veteran Louie Breimhurst is in the ensemble of the production. His roles include that of a chef, sailor, jellyfish, and tap dancing seagull. In many scenes, he is also a puppeteer and is the understudy for the character Jetsam. The dancing scenes are a fun new challenge for Breimhurst.
Next fall, he will study Theater and Communication Studies at Luther College in Decorah, IA.
Minnesota Girls Basketball All-Star Series
On Saturday, the Minnesota Girls Basketball All-Star Series games were held at Academy of Holy Angels High School in Richfield.
Kristina Lurken Anderson and Austin Rambow, her assistant coach at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School, were selected as the Class A All-Star Coaches.
Anderson’s White team played the Blue team coached by Kent Hamre of Class AAAA St. Michael-Albertville. All of the players had an opportunity to show their offensive skills in a game won by the Blue team 98-90.