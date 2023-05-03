Speech
Friday afternoon, K-W senior Sophia Culuris and ninth grader Tate Lewis-Douville were given the traditional K-W send-off for individuals and teams who have qualified for state competition.
Culuris advanced out of sections in the Original Oratory category, while Lewis-Douville competed in Great Speeches.
On Saturday in the Class A competition, Lewis-Douville competed in the three preliminary rounds but did not advance to the final round.
Culuris finished in first place in the first and third preliminary rounds, with third place in the second round to move on to the finals. After competing against seven other finalists, she was awarded the fourth-place medal.
The sportsmanship shown and the graciousness of the finalists was refreshing to watch during the awards ceremony, unlike in some MSHSL awards ceremonies, where the second-place teams show complete disdain for the champion and refuse to wear their medals. Medals were presented, starting with the eighth place and working up to the winner. Each participant stepped forward with a huge smile when their name was called and accepted their medals. There were facial expressions of disbelief and joy as their names were announced. When the champion was called, all tournament participants stood and applauded the winner.
I searched the Sunday Minneapolis Star Tribune and found no mention of the State Speech Tournament. Speech team members put in many hours preparing and giving their speeches, and for an activity that typically does not get much acknowledgment having the Fri. send-off for these people was meaningful. Principal Matt Ryan, Mrs. Larson, and the K-W Band must be recognized for arranging and participating in the Fri. send-off for the young ladies going to state.
Play
The K-W Auditorium was nearly filled as people came to enjoy the K-W Middle School play “The Enchanted Bookshop.” The cast, dominated by younger students, put on a high-quality production. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the performance, as indicated by the rousing ovation at the conclusion
With the help of co-directors Laura McAnally and Blair Reynolds, the young actors showed tremendous growth through the practices leading up to the final production.
Robotics
The K-W Robotics team finished the season in 109th place out of 190 teams in Minnesota and 11th out of 23 teams in Section 1.
It was announced that senior Brady Bauer received the Minnesota Robotics Coaches Association All-Academic Award.
Minnesota Music Hall of Fame
On Friday, April 14, Becky Buller was part of the 2023 induction class into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame at New Ulm.
Buller is the daughter of Emory and Linda Buller, of St. James. Linda is a 1970 Kenyon High School graduate whose brothers, Jim Malloy and Dan Malloy, live in the Kenyon area.
An American Bluegrass singer, writer, fiddler, banjo player, and music teacher, Buller is the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Award and the first artist to win awards in vocal and instrumental categories the same year.
When this year’s announcement was made, she was already booked to play a concert in Virginia and could not attend the ceremony. Her brother, Pastor Michael Buller, accepted her award and shared a remembrance that his sister had written about receiving this honor.
In her reflection, Becky shared, “Faith and music brought my parents together at Mankato State College. Music is still very important in their home. I am so grateful to them for allowing me to follow my passion, even when it was incredibly uncomfortable to do so and probably terrifying. I love them both so much.”
The Becky Buller Band will perform in Mankato with the Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra on June 18 as part of her All the Banjos Duo 2023 tour.
“The Window Sill” is my favorite Becky Buller song. She wrote it to honor her bird-loving grandmother, Elizabeth Malloy, who always ended her Cherry Grove news column in the Kenyon Leader with “Remember to feed and water the birds.”
Father Jan Michael Joncas was also inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame this year.
A composer, author, liturgist, professor, and priest Father Joncas has written over 50 hymns among them is “On Eagles Wings.” During the pandemic, he wrote “Shelter Me” in response to how Covid-19 affected the world. The song is a paraphrase of Psalm 23.
Joncas graduated from the University of St. Thomas, Notre Dame, and earned his doctorate in Rome. For many years he was a professor at St. Thomas. In 2022, he retired from active ministry but continues to write music.
K-W FFA
K-W FFA members Buck Oeltjenbruns, Sophia Poquette, and Julia Patterson were state finalists for their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects. These people have worked on these projects for six years during their middle and high school careers at K-W.
FFA advisor Dakota VanLanen said, “These awards are a symbol of commitment and hard work.”
Oeltjenbruns was the State Winner in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship and took second place in Agricultural Mechanics and Repair Placement. Poquette was a State Winner in Goat Production Entrepreneurship, and Patterson placed second in Swine Production Entrepreneurship.
On Monday night of the convention, Evelyn Scheffler and Sophia Poquette received their Minnesota State Degrees.
Also, on Monday, three teams from the local chapter competed in Career Development Events (CDE). The three teams were the Dairy Evaluation team of Evelyn Scheffler, Matthew Scheffler, Jay Jacobson, and Hanna Gudknecht. The General Livestock team members were Anna Ostertag, Cody Ostertag, Julia Patterson, and Sophia Poquette. The Poultry Evaluation team was comprised of Lukas Gullickson, Knute Ronningen, Jett Smith, and Jay Smith.
The Kenyon Wanamingo Dairy Evaluation CDE team took 3rd place at the state convention.
The KWHS Spring Concert
One of the highlights of spring is the annual KW High School Band and Vocal concert. Hope is the theme of this year’s concert, which will be presented on May 9 in the KW auditorium at 7 p.m.
The Knights Ensemble set includes “Down in the Valley to Pray,” “Rise Up,” and “Dos Oruguitas.”
The K-W Chorale will sing “Inscription of Hope,” “The Music of Living,” “Break of Day,” “Be the Light,” and “Baba Yetu.” Some of these are songs that the Chorale performed in large group contests where they earned Superior Ratings from the judge.
The Symphonic Band will play “Chasing Sunlight,” “Infinite Hope,” and “Life Eternal.”
The band will play the world premiere of “A Song of Joys” by Jesse Beulke, written in honor of the late Gary Skundberg, a much beloved, long-time director of instrumental music in the Kenyon and K-W school districts. Beulke was the long-term substitute vocal music teacher in 2017. Skundberg played the trombone in the Luther College Concert band and with the Sheldon Theater Brass band. With this in mind, the composition will feature the trombone section; chimes will be played for every year of Skundberg’s teaching career, with a small phrase of the Kenyon Fight Song included in the music.
The band and choir will perform the premiere of “To Realms Above” by Carl Holmquist, a composer, conductor, and music educator—money raised through various projects funded this piece’s commissioning to honor the late Rachel Nesseth. A 2022 graduate of K-W, Nesseth passed away last August.
The concert will be live-streamed on the K-W Activities Network on YouTube.