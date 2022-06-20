...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
South Central College will hold an open house at its Faribault Campus from 3-7 p.m. Thursday.
Attendees can tour the campus and explore all of SCC’s academic programs that interest them. The open house will also include refreshments, prizes and a student services scavenger hunt. Information will also be provided about financial aid, scholarships and SCC’s admissions and registration process.
The open house is part of Minnesota State Week, June 21 -24, a time when colleges and universities throughout Minnesota hold exploration events and tours.