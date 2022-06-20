South Central College will hold an open house at its Faribault Campus from 3-7 p.m. Thursday.

Attendees can tour the campus and explore all of SCC’s academic programs that interest them. The open house will also include refreshments, prizes and a student services scavenger hunt. Information will also be provided about financial aid, scholarships and SCC’s admissions and registration process.

The open house is part of Minnesota State Week, June 21 -24, a time when colleges and universities throughout Minnesota hold exploration events and tours.

More details are available at www.southcentral.edu/visit.

Tags

Load comments