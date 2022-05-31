Sheriff's Office hosts June 9 open house Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Goodhue County Sheriff's Office hosts an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Law Enforcement Center, 430 W Sixth St., Red Wing.Learn more about patrol, investigations, the emergency response team, dive team, K9, dispatch, adult detention center and the posse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Open House Office Police Sheriff Goodhue County Investigation Posse Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Trending Now K-W grad takes on D.C. Local communities to honor the fallen with traditional programs GALLERY: Kenyon honors, remembers the fallen Fifth grade students test knowledge on real life situations Knights shutout Zumbrota-Mazeppa in season finale Upcoming Events May 31 Burger Basket Night Tue, May 31, 2022 Jun 1 KHS class of '87- 35th reunion Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Overcomers Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wing Night Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web No COVID-19 vaccine mandates in education, licensed child care Anarchy On-Stage & Off: ‘Pistol’ Cast Previews Sex Pistols Series (VIDEO) School leaders make major decisions for the Big Ten. Here's who helps newcomers get prepared Vigil to honor the victims of mass shootings planned for evening of Tuesday, May 31