Virtual operations, trainings and meetings held in the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and associated Training Room over the last several years have revealed some ineffective or inadequate basic webcams and microphones.
Captain Chad Steffen asked for the Goodhue County Commissioner’s approval to proceed with a proposal as provided by Bluum Technology in the amount of $63,083.40 to enhance the camera, audio and public address system of the EOC and Training Room.
Commissioners passed the request unanimously at the June 7 meeting. County Finance Director Brian Anderson said the remaining CARES fund dollars will be able to cover the proposed project.
In support of the request, commissioner Linda Flanders said she was all for it, especially living in a world where technology is important for the government.
Along with the webcams and microphones, Steffen said the existing public address system within the EOC was implemented during initial construction of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC). The public address system, Steffen said, is frequently used to brief members during an activated EOC.
Both areas, Steffen said, have been demonstrated to need an overhaul to enhance today’s technologies.
The emergency manager and communications captain visited other Emergency Operations Centers to determine how they’ve accomplished successful operations using the built-in cameras, microphones, displays and speakers.
Bluum Technologies is the same company working on the new County Board Room, and also provides sales and support to the existing SMART board monitors within the EOC.
Steffen confirmed County Administrator Scott Arneson reviewed the proposal, and supports the plan.