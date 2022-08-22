On Saturday morning, a member of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a possible domestic dispute in the southeast area of Pine Island.
Upon arrival, a press release states the individual in the incident began to make threats of utilizing firearms against members of law enforcement and stating they were currently holding a hostage.
In response, SWAT teams of both Goodhue and Olmstead counties were called on-site.
In an attempt to inform the public Goodhue County published a CodeRED Alert system that requested for all to stay clear of the vicinity. This alert was meant to be published only for those within close proximity to the incident. Instead, the alert was published for a greater section of Minnesota by accident.
Following several hours of negotiations between law enforcement and the individual, law enforcement determined it appropriate to take the individual into custody, despite clear surrender terms.
Once having received a signed warrant from a judge in Olmstead County, SWAT teams onsite deployed less lethal rounds. The individual returned fire, and hit law enforcement vehicles, but there were no reports of anyone hit with return fire.
The individual involved in the incident reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody.
The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Olmstead County, and all charges will be given by the Olmstead County Attorney's Office, a press release stated.
In addition to Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, who contracts with the city of Pine Island, other agencies involved included an Emergency Reponse Team (ERT) from both Goodhue and Wabasha County, an Emergency Response Unit (ERU) from Olmstead and Rochester, City of Pine Island Pubilc Works, and ambulances from Mayo Clinic.
