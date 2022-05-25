Save the date: Class of 1987 reunion planned for Aug. 20 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenyon High School Class of 1987 will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Lacey's Kitchen and Cocktails, 632 2nd St., Kenyon in recognition of its 35 year reunion. Cost will be $25 per person, and includes a buffet meal.Please contact Heidi (Lorch) Odenius to make a reservation or with questions, at heidiraeo@yahoo.com. Reservations requested by Aug. 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Reunion Buffet Food Economics Tourism Lacey's Odenius Heidi Cost Kenyon High School Class Lacey Reservation Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Knights shutout Zumbrota-Mazeppa in season finale Elizabeth R. Groth Kenyon-Wanamingo battles at Gophers Conference meet Wedding: Jeffrey Mark Kindseth and Sarah Audreen Rodeberg Emerald ash borer found in Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park trees Upcoming Events May 25 Storytime Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Overcomers Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Wing Night Wed, May 25, 2022 May 27 Storytime Fri, May 27, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘Married at First Sight’: Experts Reflect on Season 14’s Couples in First Look (VIDEO) Results: Fans Pick Who Should Win ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Iowa’s legislative session finally ends. What got done? Iowa’s legislative session ends after historic tax cuts, ethanol mandate, recycling law changes