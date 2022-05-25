Kenyon High School Class of 1987 will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Lacey's Kitchen and Cocktails, 632 2nd St., Kenyon in recognition of its 35 year reunion. 

Cost will be $25 per person, and includes a buffet meal.

Please contact Heidi (Lorch) Odenius to make a reservation or with questions, at heidiraeo@yahoo.com. Reservations requested by Aug. 1. 

