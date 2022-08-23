Kenyon Night to Unite_7.jpg

Goodhue County Health and Human Services summer intern Whitney Isaacson looks for community feedback on the top health issues during Kenyon's National Night Out event in early August. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Minnesota is consistently ranked as one of the healthiest states in the nation, and the state has a strong local public health system. Local public health departments have a long history of assessing the health of their communities and using the results to address community needs. Community assessments work to ensure that the specific health needs of the community are addressed. Through this process, our local public health departments gain a great deal of information about their communities so they can work to address identified priorities.

Tags

Load comments