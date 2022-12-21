Recollections
Recently Kenyon Public Librarian Michelle Otte received an email from a person named Kate, a resident of the Isle of Man.
Located in the Irish Sea off England’s northwest coast, the Isle of Man is equally distanced between England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. It is a self-governing crown possession of the United Kingdom that is about 30 miles long and 10 miles wide, with a population of 84,000 people.
While cleaning out a relative’s home, Kate came across a book titled “Recollections” written by Frank Callister. The Callister clan had come to the United States from the Isle of Man and settled in the Skyberg area south of Kenyon.
Callister started working at The Kenyon Leader in the late 1920s and continued until he retired in 1971 when he sold the paper to Bob Noah. A few years later, he began writing a column for the Leader titled “Recollections.”
The columns led to a book of the same name, which contains stories of the people, places, and events in the Kenyon area as Frank remembered them. This anecdote group has documented and saved a portion of the Kenyon area’s history for future generations.
The library staff is patiently waiting for the book as Kate indicated she would be returning the book home to the Kenyon Public Library.
Trevor Maring
2007 K-W graduate Trevor Maring is in his first season as the General Manager of the Afton Alps Ski area located in the St. Croix River Valley east of St. Paul.
Following graduating in 2011 from the University of Minnesota, Maring moved to Colorado and began working at Vail Resorts in the Breckenridge, CO, area. He worked his way up the ladder, and in 2020, he was Director of Operations for the Breckenridge Ski Resort.
In an interview on KSTP television at the ski season’s opening, Maring said, “It has been hard the last couple of years for everyone. Fun is our product, so we are thrilled to lean in and make it the best possible experience for everyone.”
YCL
Last week, the fall Youth Coding League finished with 295 projects nationwide between the 5/6 and 7/8 divisions.
The 5/6 “Cool Coders” of Henry Buchal, Abel Eggert, and Landon Jarvis placed twelfth. Team members will receive A Build Your Own Radio kit, with Eggert receiving a cash prize of $30 as the most improved 5/6 coder.
Daltyn Breyer and Logan Jarvis, the 7/8 team, finished in fifth place. They were awarded Laser Tag Sets. Logan Jarvis received a $30 check as the most improved 7/8 coder.
The next YCL season starts in January.
Candle Lighting Service at St. Rose
Sunday afternoon, a full sanctuary enjoyed the twentieth Candle Lighting Service at St. Rose of Lima church.
As the light from the afternoon sun showed through the stained-glass windows, Pastor Tony Fink of the Methodist Church in Pine Island led the ecumenical service with music supplied by the brass quintet called Brass Etc. The service concluded with those gathered lighting candles and singing “Silent Night.”
Before heading out into the late afternoon twilight, many people took the time to inspect the restoration projects the Friends of St. Rose completed. Jill Palof mentioned the side altars, which are a new addition to the front of the church.
Senior High Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams started their season with their first competition last Tuesday.
The Silver team of Ashley Rechtzigel, Devon Christen, Bailey Leininger, Louis Breimhurst, and Alex Lee finished the day in sixth place. Brady Bauer, Joel Helland, James Dewitt, Flint Stevenson, and Nate Wood of the Black team followed in seventh place. The Red team of Sammy Walker, Grace Nystuen, Julia Patterson, Josie Flom, and Sophia Poquette placed sixteenth of twenty-nine groups competing.
Winter Concert
The K-W Band, under the direction of Michael Berger, opened the Winter Concert. Some of the music selected was familiar but played in a rhythm many were not used to hearing, which allowed for highlighting the musicians’ skills.
“On This Day Earth Shall Ring.” Erin Christenson and Julia Patterson performed trumpet solos. Louis Breimhurst’s percussion solo opened “Patapan,” which included a piccolo solo by Chloe Schuster, flute solos by Grace Nystuen and Josie Quam, and a saxophone solo by Ashley Rechtzigel. Mr. Berger stepped aside for “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” featuring the percussion section. Guest conductor Lee Krueger had prepared and rehearsed this piece with the band.
Choral Director Hannah Johnson explained the theme of the vocal part of the program was Celebrations in a variety of forms.
The Knights Ensemble opened with “Who Has Seen the Wind?” and “Scarborough Fair.”
Johnson selected “Festival Sanctus” for the Chorale’s first number. The singers demonstrated their vocal skills by performing this song in Latin. “The Emerald Stream” displayed the balance of sections in the Chorale. The combined choirs sang “Jubilate Deo,” “Snow,” and “Come to the Music.”
“Carol of the Bells” concluded the concert. Following tradition, alums in the audience were invited to join the choirs in singing this song.
Front Page Picture
On the front page of Thursday’s Star Tribune was a picture titled “A Lighthouse in the Storm.” The photograph was taken as last week’s winter storm created huge waves crashing into the shore of Lake Superior, with the Split Rock Lighthouse stoically standing on top of a cliff in the background. The photographer was lighthouse keeper Hayes Scriven.
Christmas Eve
All Christmas Eves are exceptional, but the one in 1968 will always be memorable. That year was challenging and turbulent in our country. The year started with North Korea capturing the USS Pueblo. The Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War was the turning point of the U. S. involvement in the conflict. In April, Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated, followed by the killing of Senator Robert Kennedy in June. There were riots at the Democratic Convention in Chicago. The Vietnam War had divided the citizens.
When we returned from the midnight church service that Christmas Eve, our family joined millions of others worldwide and watched as astronauts Jim Lovell, William Anders, and Frank Borman became the first humans to orbit the moon.
For a few hours during a year of tension and controversy, peace seemed to settle over our planet that night. While Apollo 8 glided above the moon’s surface, the astronauts took turns reading the first ten verses of Genesis. When questioned about the choice of readings, Command Module Pilot Lovell explained, “Those verses of Genesis are the foundation of many of the world’s religions.” Knowing millions of people worldwide would be watching and listening, the astronauts felt reading this selection would be appropriate.
On Christmas morning, the mission control staff in Houston waited for word from the crew of Apollo 8 that the engine burn was successful and that they were leaving the lunar orbit to return home. Verification came when Lovell radioed, “Roger, Houston, please be informed there is a Santa Claus.”