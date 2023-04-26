The Enchanted Bookshop
“The Enchanted Bookshop,” a play written by Todd Wallinger, is scheduled to be performed by the K-W Middle School Theatre on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
The setting for the play is a bookstore where the characters in the books come alive at night. Six well-known individuals, Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer, are working to help the store’s owner Margie save her business. When burglars enter the store after hours looking for a stolen necklace, they must solve what to do.
Last week, I had an opportunity to observe the young actors reviewing and fine-tuning various scenes. It was remarkable how well they knew their parts. Director Blair Reynolds would call out a scene to practice with no other prompts, they picked up the dialog at the exact place, and worked on improving the little pieces that make a scene better.
The people working on the lighting have learned many of the skills needed to set the atmosphere for various scenes in the play. They were receptive to Reynolds’ suggestions on how to improve the illumination on stage.
These young performers have worked hard and spent long hours practicing on the stage and at home to give a first-rate performance for the community’s people to enjoy.
Centennial Farm
The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation and the Minnesota State Fair have announced this year’s Century and Sesquicentennial Farms.
The Foss Farms, owned by Steven and Paul Foss, located in Wanamingo Township, will be honored as a Century Farm at the State Fair.
John Nielson Foss, Steve’s grandfather, was born in Norway in 1865 and immigrated to the United States with his mother. In 1893, he married Emma Frettem, and they farmed in Cherry Grove Township before moving to the farm in Wanamingo Township in the early 1900s. They would live on the farm until 1938, when their son Selmer and his wife, Borgny, Steve’s parents, took over the operation. Selmer lived his entire life on the farm until 1983 when he died.
After his father’s passing, Steve and his brother Davis ran the farm until Borgny died in 2007. Paul joined his dad, Steve, in ownership in 2021.
While talking to Steve, he mentioned this could be a five-generation farm since Paul and his wife Melinda have two children, Cora and Connor, who are growing up on the family farm.
May 3 Chamber Choir/ KW KNIGHT Vibez Concert
On Wednesday evening, May 3, at 7 p.m., the K-W Chamber Choir and the KW KNIGHT Vibez jazz band will give their annual concert in the outdoor setting of the KW music garden on the north side of the high school.
The Chamber Choir will sing their Best in Site award-winning rendition of “Locus Iste” by Anton Bruckner. Other songs they will perform are “Jolene” by Mark Brymer, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, and “Superstition” as sung by Stevie Wonder. Solos, duets, and other small groups may also be presented during the program.
Last week, the Vibez worked with Conrad Miska, a longtime music teacher at Eagan High School and a freelance jazz musician who plays with well-known metro area bands and performs at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis.
The Vibez set will include the music of Terry White’s “Danzon,” the rock song “Kool Bean” by George Vincent, the Funk Chart “Da Bump” by Steve Parsons, and the pop song “Hooked on a Feeling.”
This concert is BYOC, meaning those attending must bring their lawn chairs.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will move inside the school, with the groups performing in the KW Commons.
Is spring here?
The meteorological first day of spring was March 1. The Vernal Equinox was five weeks ago when I started to document the phenology of seasons, planning on writing about the changes last week. After three warm days the week before, I was confident that my timing for the discussion on spring was current until last Sunday afternoon when I looked outside to see snow falling rapidly.
While growing up, I was not too fond of this type of spring weather. The grassy areas were too wet to play on, and we would inevitably be reprimanded for playing in the only dry place, the street. To occupy our time, we would play various games of marbles and hopscotch for a few weeks until the baseball games could be played on the dried-out fields.
The encouraging signs that spring is slowly coming include seeing chalk drawings and hopscotch patterns on sidewalks while walking. The grass is greening, and perennial flowers are peeking through the soil.
Our rhubarb will soon be ready to cut, and I have visions of rhubarb muffins, bread, coffee cake, and pie in my head.
The city crew has been using the street sweeper instead of plowing snow. Rakes have replaced shovels as the outdoor tools of choice.
The male goldfinches now have bright yellow feathers instead of the drab olive winter ones. People see various migratory birds moving through to the northern forests.
One person on the west end of Third Street has finally taken down the Christmas lights that were hidden under the snow.
I know I need to prepare the lawn mower for the season, but I am hesitant to put the snowblower away.
Is it spring yet? I think so. Soon we will enjoy the warm and hot days without wearing coats and jackets, but then I remember my grandfather. He insisted on wearing long underwear until the third of July, when he would take it off. On the fifth of July, he would start wearing it again. He said it kept him cool in the summer and warm in the winter.