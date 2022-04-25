Pervin and Lois Bjorngaard, at back, share a laugh with the 2012 King Ole and Queen Lena of Wanamingo, Ordean and Phyllis Greseth in 2013. Syttende Mai celebrations will resume May 14 in Wanamingo with a Norwegian meal, vendor show and kiddie parade. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The 2022 Syttende Mai Celebration takes place Saturday, May 14 in Wanamingo. Plans are as follows:
• Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Wanamingo Community Center
• Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 540 Hill Circle
• Norwegian Meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JB's Tavern
• Kiddie Parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street — Walk your pet, ride your decorated bike or dress up and walk.
Free registration takes place at 10:30 a.m. in Wanamingo Mutual Insurance, 209 Main St. All participants will be entered into a free drawing of your choice of a local business gift card. First place receives a $50 gift card, with second and third places each receiving $25 gift cards (limit one gift card per family). The color theme for this event is red, white and blue.
• City-wide garage sales — Pick up flyers at Area 57 or Security State Bank beginning Thursday, May 12.
Sign up for city-side garage sales at the Wanamingo City Hall or Wanamingo Mutual Insurance. Call/email Beth Smith at 507-824-2912 or b.smith@wgomutual.com.