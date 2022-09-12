Pillow cleaning
The Kenyon Lions Club is sponsoring a Pillow Cleaning Service on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kenyon VFW.
The process includes on-the-spot cleaning and new ticking, all done on the same day.
Custom-made new pillows and down comforters are also available to be purchased.
Community worship
God’s Work-Our Hands a Community ELCA Rally Day is Sept. 18, starting at 10:30 a. m. at Holden Community Park. Southeast Minnesota ELCA Bishop Regina Hassanally will lead the outdoor worship.
After the service, a free picnic-style lunch of brats, corn on the cob, and root beer floats will be served.
The church offering for that day will be given to the Kenyon Area Food Shelf. Hands-on Service projects to support local and global ministries will include creating hygiene kits for the Kenyon Food Shelf and local schools.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to use during the service.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Holden Lutheran Church.
Hegre dinner
One of the signs of fall is the annual church supper. Hegre Lutheran traditionally has the first one in the area, and this year is no different. Their annual Fall Swedish Meatball Supper will be available on Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The menu includes meatballs, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cole slaw, dinner rolls, and apple dessert for $15.
To guarantee a meal, place an order prior to Sept. 16 by calling (507) 330-4996. Drive-up day of the event meals will be filled while food lasts.
Meals may be picked up at the curbside or enjoyed at a picnic table on the church grounds.
Willy Wonka
Roald Dahl’s beloved tale “Willy Wonka” opens on the stage of the Rochester Civic Theater on Sept. 15. The play will be presented on Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25.
People from the K-W area attending the play will see a familiar face in Louie Breimhurst performing as Phineas Trout, the over-the-top reporter who interviews the golden ticket winners and their parents. In addition to singing in the chorus, Breimhurst sings a song with the Gloop family.
The K-W senior is a seasoned performer who has been active in the K-W Theater productions. Last spring, he played the Man in the Chair in the locally acclaimed production of the “Drowsy Chaperone.”
Full circle
In 1914, in New Ulm, a young company called American Artstone was making an impact as an innovative manufacturer of cast stone and architectural precast building products. The business focused on making silos, drain tiles, and concrete blocks.
A new schoolhouse was being built in Kenyon in 1915. When completed it would have decorative pediments and the words Kenyon Grade High School, which American Artstone made.
Recently, capstones were placed on the serpentine wall of the Kenyon High School Monument/Memorial. Ironically, the capstones were manufactured by American Artstone.
Bev Sviggum
On Saturday, October 1, the sixth Kenyon, Wanamingo, Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame induction will be held. The evening will begin with a social time at 4:30 in the high school commons, followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6:30. For her unending support of Kenyon and K-W athletics, Bev Sviggum is being inducted in the Booster/Supporter category.
Many people do not miss a game when their children or grandchildren play high school sports. After those athletes graduate, parents and grandparents do not frequent the games. As her boys came through school, Bev and her husband, Pete, were in the stands for football, basketball, and baseball games. Sviggum soon learned the fine points of volleyball, girls’ basketball, and softball with her daughters. She followed her grandchildren’s games and was often at home and away games.
During volleyball season in the fall and on cold winter nights, it is unusual if Bev is not in her spot against the north wall of the gym enjoying the games, even though she does not have a relative playing in the game. K-W coaches, referees, current and former players, fans, and even a certain radio announcer stop and greet Bev during the evening.
Athletic success goes beyond those on the field, court, or track. The 1949 graduate of Cannon Falls changed her team colors from red and black to maroon and gold after getting married and moving to Sogn Valley; she has been a loyal and ever-present Kenyon and K-W booster. From watching and cheering during the games to organizing team banquets to preparing lunches for long bus rides, Bev has done it all and continues to support K-W teams into her 90s. Her five children, Steve, Jim, Dick, Beth, and Missy, were on the field and court as Vikings. Nine of her 11 grandchildren were Knights, Hans, Erik, Marit, Peder, Siri, Connor, Kasey, Colin, and Riley.
During one game, Bev was having a difficult time with a referee, and after a period of continuous taunting, the official asked if she would like to take over. She regretted that she declined and afterward wished she had taken the whistle.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 16 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at (507)789-7022 or Steve Alger at (507)213-3245.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the banquet
Teacher of the Year
K-W alumnus Troy Vangsness has been named the 2022-2023 Sleepy Eye Public School Teacher of the Year.
Vangsness, a 2005 K-W graduate, did his undergraduate work at St. Cloud State University and earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Southwest Minnesota University. Currently, he is taking sociology graduate classes at Minnesota State Mankato to be certified to teach college-level courses to high school seniors.
As a social studies teacher, he enjoys teaching American history the most. Vamgsness said, “I first wanted to be a social studies teacher while I was in Ms. Mathias’ fifth-grade class at K-W Middle School. Her stories about the different events in American history struck a chord with me, and I love conveying those same things to my students.”
The eleven-year teaching veteran works with the curiosity of seven graders and the deep questions presented by older students. He enjoys teaching the various age levels of students and the different things each group brings.
Vangsness shared, “The people who taught me about being a great teacher included Ms. Mathias, Chuck Aase, who I shadowed during college, and a Sunday School teacher who taught me to speak to young people honestly and without condescension is one of the best ways to go.”
It will be an exciting fall for Troy and his wife, Anna, as they expect their first child in a few weeks.