Willis Voxland won an honorable mention on the Minneapolis Tribune All-State High School football squad.
The local Odd Fellows whist team won its fourth consecutive match by defeating the Rochester Odd Fellows team by 174 points. High men for Kenyon were Bill Maus and Martin Musgjerd, who were victorious over their opponents by 112 points. Kenyon holds first place in the league standings with a 4-0 record.
The Kenyon School Board of Education has purchased a Bell and Howell sound 16mm motion picture projector for visual instruction at the local school. Movies will be shown in connection with various classes from grades one to twelve.
November 1962
The Chevrolet dealership in Kenyon will remain in the Held family and continue to be the oldest dealership in the United States. In a recent transaction, Howard Held took over the ownership and management of Held Chevrolet.
The Spirit of Moland 4-H club was named Rice County Club of the Year for achievement and community service. The club was organized in 1927 when Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic Ocean. In selecting a name for the new club, it was suggested to name it for Lindbergh’s plane, The Spirit of St. Louis.
November 1972
The Kenyon High School wrestlers opened their season at the Faribault Tournament, finishing fourth behind Faribault, Goodhue, and Le Sueur. Kevin Thompson was the 138-pound champion. Tom Sahl, Dan Torgerson, Dave Aronson, Jeff Floren, and Mike Lerfald all had second-place finishes.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Dahlen announced they would sponsor a home Christmas lighting contest in Kenyon this week. Judging of homes will not be based on any particular theme but on the overall beauty and portrayal of the holiday season.
