T-5 Owen Musgjerd arrived home from Camp Stoneman, Calif, where he was discharged from the Army. He has been stationed as a laboratory clerk for the past 14 months at the 49th General Hospital annex in Tokyo.
Kenyon High School will add the Vocational Agriculture Department to the high school curriculum beginning next school year. Mr. Donald Moeller, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, has been employed by the board of education to head the new department.
March 1963
Donna Flom and Carol Lozon of Kenyon High School will participate in the District Four Speech contest at Claremont. They won “A” ratings in the Sub-district Contest at Goodhue. Four students Jean Aaker, Dorothy Davidson, Mary Jacobson, and Linda Nesseth, received “A-“ alternate ratings. Mr. Randall Stuckel is the Director of Speech for KHS.
Two Kenyon basketball players are believed to set new school records while leading the Viking basketball team to the conference title and a 15-3 season record. Steve Sands scored 92 of his 310 points at the free throw line with an amazing record of 92 conversions in 108 attempts for an 85% average. Chuck Voxland also had 108 free throw attempts making 82 of them for a 75% average.
March 1973
A total of 39 fifth and sixth graders participated in the Elementary Wrestling Tournament. Group winners were Darvin Amundson, Tim Amundson, Danny Fordahl, David Underdahl, Danny Starch, Brian Vangsness, Scott McGinnis, Tim Clark, Jon Nord, and Brian Bohan. The elementary wrestling program is under the supervision of Ken Alderman.
Several music students of Mrs. Alma Stepperud participated in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association Preliminary Contest. Students and their ratings are Primary Division Regina Schmidt 93; 9-10 year group Lori Burzlaff 93, Craig Story 93; 11-12 group Carolyn Whitney 95, Durward Peterson 93, Jeffery Kindseth 94, Jeffery Brodd 95; 13-14 group Steven Brodd 93.