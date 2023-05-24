Robert Bjelland presented American Legion School Patrol pins to the following patrol members Robert Nethery, Thomas Flick, Allan Heggedahl, Glenn Ronning, Miles Brekke, Arlen Fordahl, Richard Harapat, and Eugene Felsch.
The Class of 1948 is the largest graduating class from Kenyon High School, with sixty-one graduating. Rev. H. F. Riecke of the Evangelical U. B. church will give the baccalaureate sermon. Barbara Quam will play the processional and recessional. Commencement exercises will be held May 27, in the school auditorium, with Gov. Luther Youngdahl scheduled to give the commencement address.
May 1963
The 45 members of the Class of 1963 will graduate on Monday, June 3. Dr. Fredric Norstad, a faculty member of Luther Seminary, will deliver the commencement address. Dr. Norstad’s brother is General Lauris Norstad, Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.
Mrs. Clara Carlsen, who heads the noon lunch kitchen staff at Kenyon High School, won a car loaded with prizes during the Midnight Madness event sponsored by the Commercial Club. The 1949 car was packed with more than $300 in prizes.
May 1973
David Jorstad was named the John Phillips Sousa Award winner at the annual Spring Concert of Kenyon High School bands. He was voted the Arion Award winner at the Spring Choir Concert.
Final preparations are underway for the Kenyon Elementary Spring Concert. The fifth and sixth-grade chorus, directed by Kristy Alleckson, will present scenes from the “Wizard of Oz.” Primary cast members are Miriam Vesters, Dorothy; Sherry Cole, Scarecrow; Keith Derscheid, Cowardly Lion; Carolyn Whitney, Tin Man; Eric Ostlund, the Wizard; and Albert Ciffra, Toto, the dog.
Piano students of Helen Flick played in the National Guild Auditions in Rochester. Susan Barsness, Elrene Berg, Mary Jane Sahl, Karen Flom, Diane Rew, and Candy Albright participated. Their grades ranged from 92 to 98.