...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph by Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially late Wednesday into Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell
phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Dennis Anderson celebrated his eighth birthday by entertaining a group of boys from the second grade. Games were played, and his mother, Mrs. Elmer Anderson, served a birthday lunch.
The Kenyon High School basketball team captured the HVL Championship by defeating Pine Island 39 to 31 in a game that bordered on the rough side. The win gave the Vikings an 8-1 conference record. They also won the HVL football championship.
A new department is now operating at the Kenyon Farmers’ Mercantile and Elevator. Framers can now bring seed to be cleaned and treated in a new plant.
February 1963
An overflow crowd watched Kenyon capture their second HVL basketball title in three years, defeating Zumbrota 70-55. The Vikings saw an eighteen-point lead melt to two points but came roaring back late to win the league championship. They also won “Alphie,” a goat trophy these two teams have battled for over the last forty years.
About 130 Cub Scouts and their families attended the Blue and Gold banquet in the elementary school gymnasium. Cub Scouts who became eligible for Boy Scouts are Ronald Berg, John Davidson, Dana Kielmeyer, Brian Engel, Charles Kjos, Jeff Solberg, and Gregory Canton.
February 1973
Two Viking wrestlers will represent Kenyon High School in the State Wrestling Tournament for the first time. Jeff Floren and Kevin Gunhus are Region One Champions. Floren is making his second trip to state after gaining a 5-2 over Curt Padella for the championship. Gunhus was unseeded going into the regional tournament. He defeated the second and third seeds before winning a 4-0 decision over John Schwanebeck of LaCrescent.
Two other Kenyon wrestlers found it tough going in the regions. Bob Klahr drew a bye, lost a 4-2 decision, and was defeated in the wrestlebacks. Dave Aronson dropped his opening match.
The Feb. meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies was held at Holden Church. Demonstrations were given by Rob Broin, Marlis Vangsness, Sherree Soine, Wendy Thompson, and Steve Schroeder. Steve Alger was the guest speaker and showed slides of Germany. The Thompson and Surrat families served lunch. Craig Vangsness, reporter.