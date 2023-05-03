...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Dakota, Washington and Goodhue Counties.
.All active warning locations have crested and are slowly falling
back. Dry conditions are expected for the next couple of days which
should allow this trend to continue. Scattered showers are possible
beginning late Thursday through the weekend, however precipitation
will not be area wide or intense, thus unless a fast responding
point gets directly hit there should be limited impact from the
showers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 PM CDT Tuesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.9 feet on 07/18/2016.
&&
The senior class of Kenyon High School will present a three-act comedy, “Professor, How Could You?” The cast is Colleen Skaar, Rodora Dokken, Charles Akre, Paul Jorstad, Jocelyn Ronning, Joan Cole, Darlene Brown, Dwain Vangsness, and Hugh O’Kane.
The American Legion Auxiliary has chosen Kathryn Hilstad as their candidate for Girls’ State’s second session at the State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.
May 1963
Several Kenyon High School FFA members will attend the St. Paul State Convention. Two senior boys, James Sathre and Tom Neseth, will receive their State Farmer Degrees at the Delegate Assembly.
Susan Held, Marthea Ofstie, Susan Larson, Jeannie Jacobson, and Donna Larson represented the Bowlitorium at the American Junior Bowling Congress tournament in Faribault. Members of the boys’ team are Russ Foss, Leo Radue, Davis Strandemo, Bob Jensen, and Craig Bergevin. The teams competed against 37 teams from southeastern Minnesota.
May 1973
“The Music Man,” the drama club’s first musical production, will be staged in the high school auditorium. David Jorstad plays the role of Professor Harold Hill, and Sheree Soine is the female lead, Marion Paroo.
Terry Schwake has been named Region 8 FFA Star Farmer. He has excelled in leadership in the local chapter serving as the current year’s president. He has been the local Chapter Star Crops Farmer and Chapter Star Farmer for two years.
Marna Skaar, Kenyon High School senior, is the District VFW Loyalty Day Queen. The contest was based appearance, community service, an interview with the judges and an essay titled “What Loyalty Means to Me,”