At the Kenyon High School Awards Day, American Legion medals were presented to Virginia Fordahl and Charles Akre, who were selected as representative students for the class of 1948.
The KHS Honor Students for the class of 1948 are Norlene Knutson, valedictorian, and Alpha Wangsness, salutatorian. The other honor students are Curtis Stolee, Marion Cornwell, Jocelyn Ronning, Philip Aase, Paul Jorstad, Ronald Teigen, Dorlyne Broin, and Erling Jorstad.
Probably the most colorful setting ever to greet a senior class, here set the stage for the annual Junior-Senior Prom. A Dutch garden was the theme of the ingenious Juniors. The gym was enclosed entirely with thousands of feet of crepe paper, bringing the Dutch theme to reality. The waiters and waitresses were garbed in Dutch costumes.
May 1963
Lorry Wille, Kenyon High School junior and FFA member won first prize in a national dairy cattle judging contest sponsored by Hoards Dairyman, a national dairy magazine. Lorry scored 492 out of a possible 550 points in the competition with 90,585 contestants from the United States and worldwide. Richard Berquam, another Kenyon entrant, tied for twelfth in the contest.
A bridal shower honoring Miss Oryen Peterson and Marlin Benrud was held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stillwater. Miss Peterson and Mr. Benrud will be married at Dale Church on Saturday, June 15.
Helen Luebke and Cheryl Vermilyea were recognized at the Honors Day Convocation of St. Olaf College.
May 1973
Class meetings were held at Kenyon High School to elect student council members for the 1973- 74 school year. Seventh graders selected John Otto; Rick Canton and Steven Brodd were chosen from the eighth-grade class; the freshman class selected Susan Hansen, Judy Benson, and Bruce Olson; the sophomore class chose three for student council, Lyn Cole, Terry Gunderson, and Steve Lurken; the junior council members will be Nancy Baker, Mary Rumpho, and Craig Fogelson.
Holden Park was the scene of the 90th birthday party for Tom Kjos. Among those attending were his brother Hans from California, Anton of Minneapolis, and sister Nora Floan of Wanamingo. Tom was a pretty good pitcher in his day and proved he could still throw after a fifteen-minute game of catch with Arnold Flom.